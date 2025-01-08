Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday 2 hours ago 2 Late afternoon mountains. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Spa time for junco and purple finch. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Sometimes you have to look up. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Evening sky. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.