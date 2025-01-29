Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday Posted: January 28, 2025 0 Sea lions frolicking near the Edmonds Fishing Pier. (Photo by Doug Parrott) Mount Baker, one view. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Mount Baker, another view. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Photo by Melinda Nelsen Photo by Ted Taylor Photo by Lee Lageschulte
