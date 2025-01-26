Scene in Edmonds: Hair ice

Selena Bolotin shared photos of what she described as “a pretty rare nature phenomenon right now in forested areas called hair ice. Wikipedia has a good short summary of the conditions necessary — wet rotting wood, a specific fungus, low temperature range. The main trails in Southwest County Park on both sides of Olympic View Drive have numerous examples. It can look like a white fungus from afar, but is actually ice when viewed up close,” she said.
