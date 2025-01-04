Scene in Edmonds: Happy birthday to the Doodle twins 4 hours ago 4 Edmonds’ Doodle twins — Lucy and Sienna — who have been seen around town in a variety of seasonal- and holiday-themed attire over the years — turned 5 on Jan. 3. Liz Smalley, their self-described “promoter and agent,” shared this photo to mark the occasion.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.