Scene in Edmonds: Heron ritual

Photographer Tiana Cosette captured what appeared to be a heron courtship ritual at the Edmonds Marsh Monday. “The heron was really showing off and prancing around the marina with its head high as another heron watched…and then flew away,” Cosette said.

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.

This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.