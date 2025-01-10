Scene nearby: Skate skeleton 2 hours ago 2 A skate skeleton seen in Richmond Beach. “We actually saw two of them, and had never seen them on local beaches until last Saturday,” photographer Denise Meade said. Learn more about this fish here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.