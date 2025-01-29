Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash in unincorporated Edmonds

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 47-year-old man died in a single-car crash on 148th Street Southwest in unincorporated Edmonds early Sunday, Jan. 26.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies and detectives from the collision investigation unit (CIU) responded to the crash — which occurred on 148th Street Southwest between 52nd and 56th Avenues West at 2 a.m. Jan. 26. When fire personnel and deputies arrived, they found the male driver deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Positive identification of the decedent, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.