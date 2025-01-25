South County Fire/EMS annexation information available on city web page

The City of Edmonds now has a web page with information about the proposed annexation of Edmonds into the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority. You can review the web page here.

The city is holding a special election April 22 seeking voter approval of the annexation. The Edmonds City Council approved the special election by resolution in a 6-1 vote Jan. 7.

Edmonds no longer operates its own fire department and has contracted with South County Fire for fire and emergency medical services since 2010. That contract is set to expire at the end of 2025. If annexation is approved by voters, Edmonds property owners would pay South County Fire directly for these services. Following annexation, Edmonds — which is facing a significant budget shortfall — would retain the money that had been been collected to pay for fire services and use it “to fund other critical services, such as maintaining the police department, parks, trails and road improvements,” the city said in a joint media release with South County Fire sent Jan. 8.

“Emergency response is vital, no matter the financial challenges we face,” Mayor Mike Rosen said. “South County Fire has consistently protected Edmonds’ residents, workers, and visitors. Annexation ensures that we can preserve the fast, effective service that Edmonds has trusted and relied on for years. This is about safeguarding our community and ensuring we continue to receive the critical services we depend on.”

In that same news release, South County Fire Chief Bob Eastman said other communities have realized the benefits of annexation.

“Residents in Mill Creek, Brier, and Mountlake Terrace have successfully annexed into South County Fire,” Eastman said. “We love serving the people of Edmonds and want to continue doing so. Annexation allows us to plan for Edmonds’ long-term emergency service needs and brings an entire network of protection beyond the city’s borders.”