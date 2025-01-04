South County Fire maintains Protection Class 3 rating

South County Fire has maintained a Protection Class 3 rating by the Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau (WSRB). The rating, among the top 15% in the state, applies to communities served by South County Fire including Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace and unincorporated southwest Snohomish County, the fire authority said in a news release.

WSRB ratings range from Class 1 to 10, with 1 being the best rating. Protection class ratings are used by most insurance companies to help determine property insurance rates and risks. A lower rating may allow insurance companies to offer lower rates based on the fire department’s ability to extinguish fires more quickly and effectively.

“This is an important classification for us to maintain, as it can directly impact the rates our residents pay for property insurance,” said Fire Chief Bob Eastman. “We are committed to providing the highest quality of protection for the communities we serve.”

How does the WSRB determine ratings? The WSRB evaluates the effort a community has made to provide fire-protection services. Factors include:

– Fire department — distribution of fire stations, engine and ladder companies, pumping capacity, apparatus maintenance, staffing and training.

– Water supply — capacity, distribution and maintenance of water systems and fire hydrants.

– Fire safety control — fire code enforcement and fire safety education activities.

– Emergency communication — evaluation of the community’s 911 system used to dispatch the fire department.

South County Fire first achieved a Class 3 rating in 2014, when the agency was known as Fire District 1, and has maintained that rating since.