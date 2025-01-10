South County firefighters deployed to California wildfires

A second team of South County firefighters deployed Friday to Southern California as part of a massive effort to contain several destructive wildfires.

This team of four South County firefighters follows another team of four firefighters who left for California on Wednesday.

They joined crews from other Snohomish County agencies including:

– Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue

– Tulalip Bay Fire (Snohomish County Fire District 15)

– Getchell Fire (Snohomish County Fire District 22)

– Arlington Rural Fire (Snohomish County Fire District 21)

– Central Whidbey Island Fire & Rescue

– Camano Island Fire and Rescue

According to a South County Fire news release, the first team is expected to arrive in the Los Angeles area Friday evening and is assigned to the Palisades Fire. The second team is expected to arrive in California and receive their assignment over the weekend. Each crew is expected to deploy for a minimum 18 days.

“We are grateful for these firefighters who volunteered to help with this extremely challenging response,” said Fire Chief Bob Eastman. “We hope for progress against these fires and look forward to our firefighters’ safe return.”

Firefighters who volunteer for deployment must maintain Red Card certification, qualifying them to work in wildland fire operations.

South County Fire currently has 18 firefighters on its Wildland Team who can assist with local, state and regional requests for support. Costs associated with deploying apparatus and personnel are reimbursed to South County Fire.