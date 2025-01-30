Sponsor spotlight: Celebrate the very best of acoustic guitar music at International Guitar Night

Edmonds Center for the Arts presents International Guitar Night on Feb. 9 at 7:30p.m. Tickets are available at EC4ARTS.ORG.

Bringing together the very best of the world’s classical guitarists, International Guitar Night (IGN) is more than a concert—it’s a shared musical journey.

The performance will feature solo sets from each artist, alongside collaborative moments where they intertwine their unique styles to create an innovative and rich tapestry of sound.

Celebrating its 25th Anniversary tour, IGN has become a beloved and celebrated platform for both established virtuosos and rising stars, consistently wowing audiences with an unparalleled musical experience.

IGN Founder Brian Gore says, “IGN’s longevity is a testament, I think, to the love people have for acoustic guitar, and the high quality of solo guitar music, which reflects high dedication of players to the craft.”

This year’s 25th Anniversary lineup features four eclectic and innovative guitarists:

Lulo Reinhardt – The grand-nephew of legendary Django Reinhardt, Lulo performs in the Latin Swing style deeply rooted in the gypsy jazz tradition. With numerous albums, international collaborations, and ventures like documenting Sinti and Roma migration, Lulo continues to innovate.

Alexandra Whittingham is a British classical guitarist and composer who blends her passion for the lesser-known composers of the nineteenth with elegant virtuosity.

Niwel Tsumbu grew up with the hip-swinging Soukous music from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Niwel blurs the boundaries of African, Classical and Jazz with his amazing and graceful guitar playing.

Sönke Meinen blends folk, classical, pop, and jazz influences into a captivating musical journey. From fiery guitar displays to soul-stirring ballads, Sönke’s performances resonate with audiences worldwide, punctuated by humorous anecdotes and a relaxed stage presence.

Dive Deeper into the Music with a Free Pre-Show Talk

An engaging free pre-show talk at 6 p.m. will feature arts administrator and musician August Denhard in conversation with the International Guitar Night artists. This 45-minute discussion will offer a deep dive into each artist’s background, training and how their cultures have shaped their style of playing.

This intimate conversation promises to deepen your understanding and appreciation of the guitar in all its forms. It is the perfect precursor to the evening presentation!

While this discussion is free, registration is required.

Reserve your tickets and register for the pre-show talk today at EC4ARTS.ORG.

There’s always something new to discover at Edmonds Center for the Arts

Winter shows include a night of throat singing and beatboxing with Alash & Rahzel on Feb. 20, the dynamic self-conducted chamber orchestra Sphinx Virtuosi on Feb. 27, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band on March 1, and more!

Explore ECA’s full lineup of entertainment on our website, or connect with us by visiting, calling, or emailing the ECA Box Office. Located at 410 4th Ave. N., the box office is open noon–5 p.m. on weekdays, with extended hours on performance nights. Reach us at boxoffice@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9595. Discounts are available at all ECA-presented shows for seniors, students, and military members.

Funded in part by the City of Edmonds Tourism Promotional Fund