Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Wild Atlantic Lobster Chowder the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Craving a taste of the sea? The Dungeness Crab and Wild Atlantic Lobster Chowder at Scotty’s Food Truck is here to transport your taste buds to the coast.
– Loaded with succulent Dungeness crab and wild-caught Atlantic lobster.
– Roasted corn, potatoes, onion and celery for a hearty, satisfying texture.
– Simmered in a rich, velvety lobster cream stock.
– A true seafood lover’s delight.
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at 5 Corners, in the Calvary Church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds, WA 98026), from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 23-25. On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Lightly Breaded Wild Cod Fish & Chips, Fish, Salmon and Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder, and much more.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.