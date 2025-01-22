Sponsor spotlight: Dungeness Crab and Wild Atlantic Lobster Chowder the special at Scotty’s Food Truck

Craving a taste of the sea? The Dungeness Crab and Wild Atlantic Lobster Chowder at Scotty’s Food Truck is here to transport your taste buds to the coast. – Loaded with succulent Dungeness crab and wild-caught Atlantic lobster. – Roasted corn, potatoes, onion and celery for a hearty, satisfying texture. – Simmered in a rich, velvety lobster cream stock. – A true seafood lover’s delight.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at 5 Corners, in the Calvary Church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds, WA 98026), from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 23-25. On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Lightly Breaded Wild Cod Fish & Chips, Fish, Salmon and Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder, and much more.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.