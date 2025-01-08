State child welfare agency signs historic agreement with Alaskan tribes

The Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) signed its first agreement last month to coordinate child welfare services with an out-of-state tribe.

The historic memorandum of agreement (MOA) for child welfare services between DCYF and the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska began informally in May 2024. It was formalized on Dec. 4 in Juneau, Alaska.

Communication Administrator Nancy Gutierrez said that before entering the agreement, DCYF was still required by federal and state Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) laws to provide child welfare services to the tribe.

“The MOA formalizes this partnership and clarifies the roles of DCYF and the tribe in administering these services,” Gutierrez said.

Washington state is home to about 1,600 tribal members under 18, about 23% of their minor population.

In a press release, DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter said, “We look to Tlingit and Haida as a model and hope they inspire other tribes to partner with other states.”

Although this may be the first formal agreement between DCYF and an out-of-state tribe, the department has several local agreements, Gutierrez said, including Snohomish County’s Stillaguamish and Tulalip.

The Tlingit and Haida’s Lynnwood office, located in the Northview Business Park at 20700 44th Ave. W., serves as the tribe’s Washington state headquarters.

— By Rick Sinnett