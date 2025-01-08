State recovery funds available for WA bomb cyclone victims

State recovery funds are now available for some residents whose homes were severely damaged in the bomb cyclone that hit western Washington in November.

The powerful storm killed two, left millions without power for days, and damaged about 600 homes and businesses. Gov. Jay Inslee signed an emergency declaration on Tuesday that unlocked the state aid.

Inslee’s proclamation opens up $1 million for recovery efforts through the state’s individual assistance program, which is run by the Military Department and allows the governor to appropriate funds every year to those affected by a disaster.

“I’m thankful we are able to use it to provide much-needed relief to those still recovering from November’s storm,” Inslee said. “This funding will help with short-term housing, some home repairs and other critical needs as we work together to rebuild and recover.”

In the proclamation, Inslee wrote that the cost of repairs in Washington currently exceeds $41 million.

Inslee said he decided to use the state’s individual assistance program after a review of damages showed Washington would likely not qualify for the federal individual assistance program.

The emergency declaration still allows the state to seek a federal major disaster declaration to repair damaged infrastructure. The state’s Emergency Management Division is currently exploring those options, according to Inslee’s office.

Individual assistance funding is available to residents of King, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. To qualify, a resident must have a household income at or below 80% of the area median income. For a family of four, that’s $111,000 or less in King and Snohomish counties and $84,450 in Whatcom County.

A resident must also have uninsured losses and prove that the storm either destroyed their home or caused major damage that left it uninhabitable, according to Inslee’s office.

Some low-interest disaster assistance loans are also available for residents and businesses in Chelan, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Pierce, Snohomish and Yakima counties through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

For more information on the state assistance, Inslee’s office encourages residents to reach out to their county emergency management department.

– By Laurel Demkovich, Washington State Standard

