Stolen kitten returned to Lynnwood cat rescue

Booberry Matcha, the 11-week-old kitten who was stolen from the Whiskers in Need adoption room Tuesday night, is now back with his siblings.
The kitten was stolen from the adoption room located inside the Lynnwood PetSmart after a group of young men asked to see the kitten and his siblings.
Whiskers in Need issued a press release Wednesday asking for the Booberry Matcha’s return, with no questions asked, and the information was shared through both social and regular media. The Lynnwood Police Department was able to facilitate Booberry Matcha’s reunion with the rescue and his littermates less than 24 hours after the kitten was reported missing, the rescue organization said.
“We are overjoyed and so relieved to have Booberry back with us,” said Whiskers in Need founder Sue Masser. “We can’t thank the community enough for sharing the story and helping bring him home so quickly. Your support has been a true lifeline, and we are grateful beyond words to everyone who helped spread the word.”
So when I go steals another’s property all is forgiven if I return it slightly used? Certainly I wish people had a better conscious. But in my mind not all is forgiven, one would hope society teaches you that lesson but it seems society wants you to face no punishment for your discretions how are we to learn right from wrong without boundries? Compassion shouldn’t alieve one of their social responsibilities. Maybe the best you can do is to take public responsibility, but why would you at this point? In the old days such a violation of the social contact might have just got yourself hung seems we have fallen far. At this point heaven help us cause we can’t help ourselves.
Thats great news. He is a very cute kitty. I love the smokey grey. When will they be available for adoption? I am sure they will all find good homes.
