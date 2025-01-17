The Local Music Scene: New year, new music options 

We are two weeks into 2025, and I’m already so excited by all the music filling the calendar! New bands are forming, musicians are releasing new music, and new venues are popping up around town. The newest weekly addition to the calendar is a Friday night DJ set at Bar Americano featuring DJ Modish Mark.
I have followed Modish Mark for some time now, having seen him both as a DJ and a musician and vocalist on stage. All this time following him and until this interview I didn’t realize I was saying the name wrong!
Modish Mark, pronounced “mode-ish,” is a dynamic DJ and producer known for crafting “dance music for people that don’t like dance music.” Based locally, he brings a decade of experience to the decks, blending a wide variety of genres into a signature sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh.
Mark started with years of playing in bands, leading to an exploration in the art of DJing. Early on, his ability to seamlessly mix genres earned him a place in the party and event DJ scene. During the lockdown, he reinvented his style, focusing on creating remixes and edits that reimagine familiar tracks in a house music context. Notable works include his remix of David Bowie’s Let’s Dance, a crowd favorite showcasing his creative flair.
Mark can now be found weekly at Bar Americano on Friday nights from 8-11 p.m. You can check out his mixes and mashups on Instagram and YouTube. Make sure to give a follow so you can be the first to catch his latest release Frequency and Vibes.
More music happening around town
Friday, Jan. 17
Lyle Ronglien at Salish Boathouse
DJ Modish Mark at Bar Americano
Lounge Vultures at Engels
Atrociy Girl at Musicology Co
Saturday, Jan. 18
Alisha Aufai at Musicology Co
Joshua Red Uttech at Salish Boathouse
Sugar Push at Engels
Wednesday, Jan. 22
True Romans at Engels
Thursday, Jan. 23
Lyle Ronglien at Salish Boathouse
Friday, Jan. 24
DJ Modish Mark at Bar Americano
The Encounters at Engels
Saturday, Jan. 25
Rachel Menzie at Musicology Co
Double Shot at Engels
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Songwriter Open Mic at Musicology Co
Timothy Wicks at Vinbero
Jo Momma at Engels
Thursday, Jan. 30
Nicholas Russel at Salish Boathouse
Friday, Jan. 31
DJ Modish Mark at Bar Americano
Graceland Manila at Engels
— By Rachel Gardner
Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.
