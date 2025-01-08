‘They show care’: Take a peek at how the cold weather shelter in Lynnwood works

It was difficult to escape the fragrant aroma of shepherd’s pie Monday evening at Maple Park Church in Lynnwood.

Four members of the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation had baked multiple pies that evening. A slice revealed a thick layer of minced meat and vegetables. Volunteers plated it with a bread roll and butter.

They prepared several plates – more than enough to feed about 20 guests who looked for shelter from the cold that night.

“If you want to make it taste better, we have ketchup,” volunteer Christine MacDonald told guests as they got their plates.

For dessert, they had chocolate and yellow cake with frosting. Volunteer Vonya King-Norton carefully pushed a small cart from the kitchen with plates of cake on top, asking guests if they wanted some.

“We have a lot of people struggling, and it feels really good to help somehow,” King-Norton said.

Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) opened the South County Cold Weather Shelter at 17620 60th Ave. W. on Jan. 6 because overnight temperatures were expected to be 34 degrees or lower.

It was the third time VOAWW opened the shelter this season, which begins in November and lasts through March of the following year. It is the only cold weather shelter in South Snohomish County. The organization took over operations in fall 2023.

The organization also operates a cold weather shelter in Monroe and Snohomish. Natasha Lindsay, who is the VOAWW’s shelter services program manager, said the nonprofit is actively trying to find another site in South Everett.

Those who arrive at the shelter for the first time are given a guest agreement and registration form. The guest agreement lists guidelines and rules for staying there. The first rule reads, “Please treat others as you would like to be treated.”

Guests who complete the registration form get a pass card, which they can use to stay at the shelter without needing to again complete the form.

Operations occur in the Sunday school wing of the church. VOAWW provides guests with a mat, a blanket and a sheet, and beverages are offered onsite.

Local churches take turns making food; the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation volunteers are designated to help on Monday nights and Tuesday mornings.

Guests have access to bathrooms, boot warmers and power strips to charge electronics. Breakfast is provided the following morning.

One of the guests, Dwight, has been going to the shelter for four years. He lives in his vehicle, and he works as a tour guide driver. He said he likes that volunteers care about what they do.

“They’re not here because they’re getting a paycheck. They show care,” Dwight said.

MacDonald has been volunteering at the shelter for about 10 years. She said she volunteers because she can and that it feels good to be useful. Her most loved dish is hamburger stew.

“Volunteering is very enriching,” MacDonald said.

Cory Grandinetti and Edie-Mae Mariano-Rapanan were the shelter’s greeters that evening. Both of them have been volunteering there for about two years. Grandinetti is a member of the Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, and Mariano-Rapanan is a VOAWW volunteer.

Grandinetti said volunteering is something he can do to support those that are often looked down upon. Being at the shelter is an opportunity for him to welcome them and tell them that they matter, he said.

“This is a way to build up and support your community,” Grandinetti said.

Mariano-Rapanan said she is always amazed at the amount of coordination needed to operate a cold weather shelter, as well as the willingness of volunteers to be there. No one is grouchy, she said.

“We’re happy to be here,” Mariano-Rapanan said.

There are six cold weather shelters in Snohomish County. The county updates its cold weather shelter webpage daily.

– Story and photos by Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com or 425-470-3742