‘Together we can climb to the mountain top’: Hundreds celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

More than 700 attendees packed the Edmonds Waterfront Center Monday morning to join and celebrate the message and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929, and in 1983 his birthday was declared a federal holiday to be celebrated each year on the third Monday in January.

Despite being shortened to two hours this year, the event — sponsored by the Edmonds-based Lift Every Voice Legacy — carried on the tradition of past Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances with an energetic and engaging mix of stage performances, workshops, arts, games and children’s book readings.

“With all the turmoil in our country, we come together today as a community to commemorate Dr. King and to recall his message to celebrate and practice the things that bring us together: loving our neighbors, joy and forgiveness, and reconciling our differences,” said event organizer Donnie Griffin, president of the Lift Every Voice Legacy. “The challenges we will face in the coming years will be difficult, but by joining hands we can realize Dr. King’s dream and together climb to the mountain top. And the dream will never die.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel