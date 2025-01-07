Transportation Commission to discuss strengthening freight resilience, transportation funding priorities

Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed state budget and partner agency legislative priorities will discuss improvements in freight movement through the state and Northwest during the Washington State Transportation Commission’s January meeting.

The public is invited to attend the virtual meeting, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, and from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, on Zoom. Virtual registration for the Tuesday and Wednesday sessions is available on the commission’s website. The meeting will also be streamed live on TVW.

Virtual public comment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Written comments can be submitted via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov.

Some of the topics to be covered at the January meeting include:

– Freight mobility: In a series of presentations facilitated by the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region, commissioners will hear from local, regional, state and port officials on work to build a resilient freight network that supports the state’s economy through technology, freight-only routes and more.

– 2025 legislative priorities: Fiscal and policy requests of the Legislature to address transportation issues statewide as well as for cities, counties, ports and transit agencies in 2025 will be discussed.

– Budget update: An overview of the Gov. Inslee’s proposed 2025-2027 transportation budget will be shared.

– Tacoma Narrows Bridge update: The commission will get an update on toll revenue on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge and the progress of the repayment of debt service, deferred sales tax and loans used to finance the bridge and maintain toll rates.

– Bicycle highways: The Washington State Department of Transportation will share progress on a study on bicycle trails and paths that connect to city centers.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot, visit https://www.commerce.wa.gov/wsbo/drive-in-wifi-hotspots/.

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website.