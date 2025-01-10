Verdant offering in-person Art Journaling Workshop for all ages Jan. 25

All ages are invited to attend art journaling workshops from 10-11:30 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month with Heart Art Healing at the Verdant Community Wellness Center in Lynnwood. The next session is Jan. 25.

Families are welcome. All supplies are included, and no experience is necessary.

For more information, visit www.heartarthealing.com.

The Verdant Community Wellness Center is located at 4710 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.