Vitamin C-packed recipes focus of Verdant Demo Kitchen class Jan. 29

Get ready to supercharge your immune system with vibrant, Vitamin C-packed recipes during a Verdant Health Commission-sponsored cooking class from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

During the free, interactive cooking demo — offered both in person and online — attendees will dive into the powerful benefits of Vitamin C for boosting immunity, glowing skin and overall wellness. You’ll also learn clever cooking tips to preserve Vitamin C and maximize its benefits.

The in-person class will be at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Limited seating is available and arrival is requested by 12:50 p.m. For those attending virtually, a Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who register.

Learn more and register here.