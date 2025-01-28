‘White Birds of Winter’ presentation at Northwest Stream Center Feb. 6

Thousands of trumpeter and tundra swans and snow geese have flown from the far north to Washington state and further south. Northwest Swan Conservation Association Founder and Executive Director Martha Jordon will be presenting White Birds of Winter, a slideshow about migratory birds. The show will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Adopt A Stream Foundation’s Northwest Stream Center at Snohomish County’s McCollum Park in Everett.

Jordon will teach you the myths and facts about these beautiful birds. During this event, which is geared for middle school to adult audiences, you will learn about swan and snow geese life history, biology, some the problems and controversies migratory birds face on their wintering grounds here, and what is needed to ensure their future.

You will also learn the best places to view these birds now in Washington and through her photographs, Jordon will teach you how to tell these birds apart. You can also pick up a free swan and goose identification pamphlet that will be useful on your next White Birds of Winter watching excursion.

Reservations are required by calling 425-316-8592 or going to the Adopt A Stream website. Admission is $8 for Adopt A Stream Foundation members, $10 for non-members. Space is limited to 100 in the Chinook Room theater.

McCollum Park is located at 600 128th St. S.E. in Everett.