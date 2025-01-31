Wine shop to take over downtown space as Rogue owner shifts to event planning

After 11 years in business, Rogue Owner Kimberly Koenig announced Friday she is closing her downtown Edmonds boutique Feb. 28.

In late spring, the space now occupied by Rogue at 112 5th Ave. S., will become the home of The Fox + Bottle (formerly Vie & Vin), now located at Salish Crossing.

In its final month of business, Rogue will be offering “significantly reduced prices for a last chance to shop and get impossible deals on everything from fashion to decor, while supplies last,” Koenig said in a news release announcing the transition. With the closing of her store, Koenig said she will focus on her new business, Party Rogue, providing full-service event planning for celebrations, weddings and corporte and retail events.

Koenig first opened Rogue in 2014 at 524 Main St. She moved to her current location, formerly occupied by the Savvy Traveler, in 2020.

During her decade-plus in business, Koenig has been a force in the downtown Edmonds business community, leading the Edmonds Downtown Alliance (ED!) and volunteering on the Edmonds Economic Development Committee and the Edmonds Merchants Association. She has also supported the downtown retail core with events like Localvore and First Dibs and has donated both her time and her expertise to numerous organizations.

She said she will continue to work with ED! as a community member and business owner.

“It has been a dream realized creating Rogue and watching it grow for the past 11 years,” Koenig said. “I’ve met so many fascinating people and created amazing friendships, both of which are my lifeblood. Talking to shoppers from around the world and collaborating with my downtown Edmonds business neighbors invigorates me every day. I’ll truly miss it.”

However, she added that she’s “thrilled to have The Fox + Bottle join the 5th and Main community. They’ll bring something truly unique and special to downtown and more importantly have that same love of local that I do.”

The Fox + Bottle, operated by Brandon McKerney, opened its doors at Salish Crossing in April 2023. McKerney is a self-proclaimed wine and history nerd particularly devoted to Washington and French wines. The store specializes in gifts, wine and wine tasting, and will be adding clothing while continuing to enhance their accessories and jewelry selections in their bigger space.

“We couldn’t be more excited and honored to take over the amazing space on 5th Ave that Kimberly and her team have so beautifully curated,” McKerney said. “We are thrilled to be in the heart of downtown Edmonds and share our passion for beautifully approachable wines, curated gifts and apparel with our community.”