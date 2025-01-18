Woodway Town Council to hear update from police chief at Jan. 21 meeting

A police department update with Woodway Police Chief Jason Valentine is among the items on the Woodway Town Council agenda for its Tuesday, Jan. 21 meeting — a day later than normal due to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The council will also discuss a contract with Seattle Techs for IT services and traffic calming.

The meeting will take place at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. It’s also available for viewing remotely via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 425 885 923#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.