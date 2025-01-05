Woodway Town Council to meet Jan. 6

Among the items on the Woodway Town Council’s meeting agenda for Monday, Jan. 6 is discussion of the appointment process to fill two vacant council seats — Positions 3 and 4. The council will also consider items for possible referral to the Woodway Planning Commission and a fee schedule update.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The meeting also may be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 230 240 441#.
