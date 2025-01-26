‘Working with a Literary Agent’ topic of Sno-Isle Libraries online author talk Jan. 28

You’re writing a book (or thinking about it), but what happens next? Join Sno-Isle Libraries from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 for an inside look into working with an agent and the beginning stages of the publishing process with Seth Fishman, vice president and literary agent at The Gernert Company, a full-service literary agency representing more than 500 authors.

Fishman will cover many topics, including but not limited to:

– What agents are and are not looking for.

– How to submit your work to an agent and when.

– What to expect after you’ve both said “yes!” to working together.

– What you can look forward to as you ready your work with an eye toward submitting to publishers, including the revision process and so much more.

This extended, 90-minute presentation includes 30 minutes of Q&A.

Seth Fishman graduated from Princeton University and earned an masters of fine arts in creative writing from the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England. His interests are wide-ranging, but in particular he’s looking for the new voice, the original idea and the entirely breathtaking creative angle in both fiction and nonfiction. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and children, and is the author of several books for children and young adults.

This program is funded by the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation.