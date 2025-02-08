8th grade Edmonds-Woodway girls feeder program wins Wesco championship

The Class of 2029 Edmonds-Woodway girls basketball team continued forward with their undefeated season and won the Wesco 8th grade girls championship.

The Warriors beat Arlington in the championship, 49-34. According to team coach Matt Manning, the Warriors were on fire and took a 30-point lead early in the fourth quarter after an onslaught of 3-pointers and transition buckets.

Over the weekend, the Warriors outscored their opponents 168 to 83.

Edmonds-Woodway was led by a balanced attack across their entire roster.

Amara Leckie

Amelia Faber

Amina Mandac

Alyssa Rincon

Baya Dire

Charlee Manning

Esmerelda Mills

Eva Hopkins

Juju Fellores

Madeline Kost

Ryan McMurray

Sloane Franks

Zaniyah Jones

Matt Manning is the head coach of the Class of 2029 8th grade squad and together with his wife Quinn they started the feeder program in 2021.

The 8th grade Warriors finished the year 18-0 and the Class of 2029 has taken home the league championship in 5th, 7th and 8th grade over the last four years.

The players and families look forward to joining the high school program next year at Edmonds-Woodway, which is coached by Quinn Manning.