Ageism in workplace topic of AAUW Edmonds SnoKing meeting Feb. 8

Cynthis Hinton of AARP will discuss ageism in the workplace, its impact on women and the six pillars of brain health during the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Edmonds SnoKing Feb. 8 meeting.

The meeting will run from 10 a.m.-noon at Edmonds College, Snohomish Hall Room 338, 20000 68th Ave. W. Lynnwood.