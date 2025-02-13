Alderwood Water & Wastewater District appoints longtime Edmonds resident as new commissioner

The Alderwood Water & Wastewater District (AWWD) has appointed longtime Edmonds resident Patrick Peck to fill the vacancy on its board of commissioners. The position was recently vacated following the retirement of Commissioner Donna Cross.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pat back to the district in this new role,” said John McClellan, AWWD general manager. “Having recently retired after 40 years of dedicated service in our maintenance and operations department, Pat brings an invaluable wealth of experience and deep knowledge of our industry and the communities we serve. His expertise will undoubtedly be an asset to our board as we continue our mission to provide high-quality water and wastewater services.”

Peck shared his enthusiasm for the role following his swearing-in at the board’s regular meeting Feb. 10. “I’m honored to contribute to the district in a new capacity,” he said. “I look forward to collaborating with the board to drive efforts in water conservation, enhance infrastructure reliability, maintain exceptional customer service, and to ensure the district’s continued financial health and regulatory compliance.”

Peck will serve on the board until the end of 2025. The position will be open for election in November 2025.

The AWWD service area encompasses the City of Brier, portions of Mill Creek, a portion of Bothell north of the Snohomish County line, Mukilteo south of Paine Field, portions of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County.