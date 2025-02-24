Anti-fire annexation group launches website

A group of Edmonds residents opposed to an April 22 ballot measure proposing that the City of Edmonds annex into the South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority have formed Edmonds Can Do Better (ECDB), and the group has launched a website, edmondscandobetter.org
The group is led by Edmonds residents Jim Ogonowski, Theresa Hutchison, Kevin Fagerstrom, Roger Pence and Theresa Hollis, along with former Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis. According to a news release, the organization’s mission is “to provide an ‘informed’ voice to help educate residents of the potential financial impacts and Edmonds’ loss of control” should Edmonds voters approve the annexation.
“To be clear, we appreciate our first responders immensely,” the news release said. “ECDB’s major concern is with the city losing control of its fire/EMS services and having no say in optimizing those services to meet Edmonds’ unique requirements. A no vote allows council and citizens time to look at alternative solutions to minimize the tax impact and to keep our tax dollars locally to benefit our community.”
