Anti-fire annexation group launches website

A group of Edmonds residents opposed to an April 22 ballot measure proposing that the City of Edmonds annex into the South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority have formed Edmonds Can Do Better (ECDB), and the group has launched a website, edmondscandobetter.org

The group is led by Edmonds residents Jim Ogonowski, Theresa Hutchison, Kevin Fagerstrom, Roger Pence and Theresa Hollis, along with former Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis. According to a news release, the organization’s mission is “to provide an ‘informed’ voice to help educate residents of the potential financial impacts and Edmonds’ loss of control” should Edmonds voters approve the annexation.