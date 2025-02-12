Art Beat: Feel the love with February’s free films, live music, author talks and more

You are bound to fall in love with some art this month at Art Walk Edmonds. Seventeen businesses have new art up for February, and many will have their doors open for the Third Thursday Art Walk.

Perry Jakobs at ArtSpot

Art all month long and 5 – 8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20

Charlene Collins Freeman at Maje Gallery

This month is Student Art Month for Art Walk Edmonds. Coldwell Banker Bain, Crow, Graphite Arts Center and Musicology will showcase the artwork of the aspiring artists at Maplewood Cooperative School and Mountlake Terrace Elementary School. Check out the show descriptions online to see where each class is showing—make sure you visit them all.

Nikki Starwalker at Edmonds Vision Center

There are too many great shows to list them all. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to plan your route, and come do something AWEsome with us.

~ ~ ~ ~

Free Valentine’s Matinees, “A Charlie Brown Valentine” and “Elemental”

“A Charlie Brown Valentine” 11 a.m., “Elemental” 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, The Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., Edmonds

Enjoy a free, fun, family-friendly way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The event, sponsored by local businesses Bendel Homes and Farmers Insurance: The Foppiano Agency, features two screenings: “Charlie Brown Valentine” at 11 a.m. and “Elemental” at 1:30 p.m.

Created by local dads Methuselah Arnold and Nick Foppiano, this community event is a way to give back to the Edmonds community, say thanks to their customers and enjoy a fun day out with their families—all while supporting The Edmonds Theater.

~ ~ ~ ~

North Sound Church Chamber Series presents a chamber concert

Doors open 5:30 p.m., concert 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

North Sound Church Chamber Series presents Johannes Brahms Piano Quartet Nr. 2 A major Op. 26 and Hwaen Ch’uqi Piano Quintet Nr. 2 C Major CWV 60

The concert will feature Hwaen Ch’uqi on piano and Pamela Liu on violin.

~ ~ ~ ~

Local author Kira Jane Buxton talks “Tartufo” at Edmonds Bookshop

6:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Celebrated local author Kira Jane Buxton will discuss her newest novel, “Tartufo,” with former Edmonds Bookshop owner Mary Kay Sneeringer. The event is open to the public.

Kira Jane Buxton’s writing has appeared in The New York Times, NewYorker.com, McSweeney’s, The Rumpus, Huffington Post and more. Her debut novel “Hollow Kingdom” was an Indie Next pick, a finalist for the Thurber Prize for American Humor, the Audie Awards and the Washington State Book Awards.

“Hollow Kingdom” was named a best book of 2019 by Good Housekeeping, NPR and Book Riot. It was also the Sno-Isle Reads Together Program’s inaugural book in 2024.

“Tartufo” is her third novel, “a story featuring a cast of colorful characters in a dying Italian village–and a giant truffle that changes their fate forever.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Nikki & the Fast Times concert supports EWHS class of 2025 Safe and Sober Grad Night

7:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, Historic Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds

The Nikki & the Fast Times Benefit Concert, an ’80s-inspired event, will feature several performances by local musicians. The proceeds from this 21+ concert will go to put on the Edmonds Woodway High School Class of 2025’s Safe and Sober Grad Night celebration.

Fundraising makes this celebration accessible to all graduating seniors. The grad night celebration is produced by the EWHS Parent Staff Organization. Guests are encouraged to wear their best ’80s attire.

Event highlights:

– Live music: A night with Nikki and the Fast Times, known for their dynamic stage presence and danceable ’80s music.

– Special guest: DJ MizRhi

– Beverages and snack available for purchase by Salish Sea Brewing Company, Off Set Cider and Uncorked by Jeff Boyer

Purchase a $25 ticket here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Join the Friends of the Edmonds Library for “Love Is In The Air”

4 – 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, Community Room at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St., Edmonds

Local romance author Jennifer Bardsley will talk with Friends of the Edmonds Library about how she became interested in writing romance novels and her writing process. She will also introduce some of her work, including her latest release, “Slow Burn.”

Light refreshments will be served.

~ ~ ~ ~

ECA presents the Sphinx Virtuosi

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

On Feb. 27, Sphinx Virtuosi will present “American Form/s,” a musical tapestry depicting the many sounds of American classical music. The show takes audiences on a journey through classically-framed infusions of soul, bluegrass, jazz, blues and elements of rag.

Sphinx Virtuosi is a dynamic and inspiring self-conducted chamber orchestra committed to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. Comprised of 18 accomplished Black and Latinx artists, a critical aim of the Sphinx Virtuosi is to evolve and transform the face of classical music through artistic excellence, pioneering programming, and impassioned community engagement.

Works range from re-imaginings of Scott Joplin’s joyous landscapes to the complex rhythms of Curtis Stewart and influences of immigrant composers like Teresa Carreño. Experience the intricate harmonies and world influences of Derrick Skye’s writing and modern interpretations of soul-stirring spirituals in this curated program.

The performance will feature Josh Jones as percussion soloist.

Watch Sphinx Virtuosi perform Aldemaro: Suite for Strings: Fuga con Pajarillo here.

Tickets run between $23 and $83 and are available here.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band brings beats to the ECA

7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 1, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

The ECA is thrilled to invite you to an exclusive performance on March 1 with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band—a Grammy award-winning powerhouse that’s been redefining music for over 45 years.

Hailing from the heart of New Orleans, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band takes traditional brass sounds and transforms them into a vibrant blend of funk, bebop, R&B and soul—a true “musical gumbo” that has charmed and captivated audiences around the globe. They have toured over five continents, with musicians Norah Jones, Widespread Panic and Modest Mouse.

Don’t miss your chance to see this world-famous music machine live. Grab your tickets and join us for an unforgettable evening of musical magic with this New Orleans institution.

Tickets run from $35 – $65 and are available here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cedar Way Elementary School receives Disney Musicals in Schools grant

7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21; 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, Mountlake Terrace High School

Cedar Way Elementary School has been selected as one of four schools to receive the Disney Musicals in Schools grant through the Seattle Theatre Group.

PTO President Kelcie Trine applied for this grant on behalf of the school, and they are thrilled to announce that Cedar Way has been chosen to participate in this program. Students will perform “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS,” a 30-minute musical involving third, fourth and fifth graders both on and off stage. Also, they have extended this program to include 51 students in the main cast, as well as an opening act with 22 students from kindergarten to second grade.

In the first year of Disney Musicals in Schools, recipient schools receive:

– A free performance license to the Disney Kids musical of their choice.

– Free ShowKit materials, including director’s guides, acting scripts, rehearsal and accompaniment CDs, a choreography DVD, a piano/vocal score, and Family Matters: A Parent’s Guide to the Theatre booklets.

– Free in-school support from a team of two teaching artists for 17 sessions.

– A School Team Field Guide with additional resources.

– The opportunity to perform a number from the musical on a professional stage at the Student Share Celebration.

This program celebrates the arts and gives the students and school community a unique chance to engage with theater and creativity. Cedar Park Elementary is working diligently with its team of teachers, staff and parents to bring this production to life.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com