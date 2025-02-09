At retreat, city council discusses RFA communications, reviews 2025 legislative agenda

During an all-day retreat and work session Friday, Feb. 7, the Edmonds City Council and senior city staff laid out the council’s tentative 2025 legislative agenda. But the primary focus of the day was reviewing and refining an array of multi-faceted strategies for informing the community about the South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority (RFA) annexation issue in advance of the scheduled April 22 vote, when citizens will decide whether or not Edmonds will take the leap and join the RFA.

Before diving into the communications around the RFA issue, the meeting quickly reviewed the issues that will be coming before the Council in 2025. The current list includes the following, but will be updated regularly as new issues arise and existing ones change:

Department heads provided some additional background on their individual priorities. Parks Director Angie Feser noted the need to update park codes to cover such things as regulating drone usage, as well as to look at potentially surplussing city properties. Acting Public Works Director Phil Williams referenced needed updates to the transportation and stormwater plans and the utilities code — especially related to pole attachments as the result of franchises with cable and internet providers such as Xfinity. Acting Planning Director Shane Hope spoke of the need to fast track the frameworks for proposed neighborhood centers and hubs, and how to address refining subdivision codes to allow for middle housing in light of new state laws allowing two dwelling units per lot.

Details of when and at which meeting the council plans to address these is available on the city website under extended agendas here, with the most recent updates reflected in the recently added iteration.

The remainder of the morning addressed strategies aimed at helping the community learn about the RFA annexation issue, with the aim of providing thorough, accurate, unbiased information in the interest of fostering an informed electorate. Background on this issue is available on the city website here, and in My Edmonds News’ earlier story here.

“This is a very big, big topic in the community,” said Mayor Mike Rosen, “and it’s been moving in several directions all at the same time.”

He prefaced his remarks by distributing a handout detailing the array of opportunities for the public to learn about and ask questions regarding the annexation issue prior to the April 22 special election.

He began by pointedly stressing that the city and its agents absolutely cannot advocate for or against.

“We can’t use city property, city phones, city time, to do anything that would in any way suggest that we are advocating,” he said. “We can provide information. We can correct misinformation. Always remember that there are people out there who will find things that are even close to the line and call us out.”

Using the RFA frequently asked questions (FAQ) document as a basis for discussion, the group walked through each question, clarifying and adding additional depth and detail with the goal of reaching consensus on the best way to address each one.

While some of the questions in the FAQ are straightforward and easy to address (for example, question 1, “What is on my ballot?”), others – particularly those that address the financial impact on citizens — are less so.

Among these are how much property owners pay under the current contract for fire and EMS services.

Beckie Peterson, executive assistant to the Edmonds City Council, explained that currently Edmonds property owners pay for fire service through a few different mechanisms:

A general property tax levy of 74 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. A specific fire service contract cost of 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. A separate city EMS levy of 28 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

For an average home in Edmonds valued at $895,700, the total amount paid for fire and EMS services in 2025 is estimated to be approximately $671.78. In summary, Edmonds property owners are currently paying around 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value specifically for the fire service contract, in addition to other levies (EMS and transport – GEMT) that contribute to the overall fire and EMS funding. (GEMT is the acronym for ground emergency medical transportation.)

“Comparing these is challenging, because we don’t pay our current fire service contract through a valuation level. We pay it by what they are charging us,” Peterson explained. “But to help make these comparisons somewhat equivalent, we backwards worked the math by dividing the contract cost by our valuation to come up with a comparison of the cost difference between fire service under our current contract and fire service under the RFA annexation. It’s an apples and oranges kind of thing, so it’s hard to explain the numbers and to make parallel comparisons in ways that are easy to understand.”

She pointed out that it is important to note here that the city’s share of property taxes is based on the entire general fund needs of the city and is not apportioned by line items such as street repairs, administrative cost or indeed fire and EMS service. The payment for the city’s current contract with South County Fire is one more expense that comes from the general fund.

Basically, the city says, “this is what we need to cover our expenses,” and the cost of the fire contract is one of these expenses. It is not lined out as a separate item in Edmonds’ share of property taxes but is rather part of the larger lump sum. Which addresses the question of what happens to the 47 cents per $1,000 of assessed value – which covers the $6.5 million from property taxes that pays for the fire contract — and why the city has decided to retain this to cover other general fund expenses such as police, roads and parks.

“We want to retain the $6.5 million to help fund things that we now are in the process of not being able to fund,” Rosen added.

One of the thorniest issues — about which residents are increasingly concerned — is exactly how much RFA annexation would affect their property tax bill. To assist in this, the city is developing an online calculator where property owners can enter their street address, and the calculator will pull their 2025 assessed valuation from county records to come up with a number. The city plans to have this tool available on its website by the end of February.

“Up to now, we’ve only been able to answer this question in more general terms,” Rosen said. “While we’ve been able to give numbers for the cost per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or the impact on a home with an assessed value of $890,000, it doesn’t necessarily help you as an individual, because there’s a lot of math involved. This calculator will allow you to plug in your assessed value and it will do the calculation for you, so you can know specifically the impact for you.

“I will encourage people to go to that calculator where they will get an answer that is specific and relevant to them,” the mayor continued. “The goal of the calculator is to give residents a simple and direct way to understand the potential financial impact of annexation on their own household, rather than having to interpret general statistics. This should help inform their decision-making process.”

Key points about the calculator are as follows:

It will be available on the city website later in February.

The calculator will allow residents to enter their address and property details to get a personalized estimate of the impact, rather than just using average or general numbers.

It is intended to provide residents with a more accurate and relevant understanding of how annexation would affect their individual property taxes, rather than relying on broader averages.

It will use the latest 2025 assessment data from the county assessor’s office to provide the most up-to-date information, meaning that the numbers it generates will be based on 2025 assessed values — not 2026, which are yet to be determined. If approved, the RFA tax will begin in 2026 and will be based on 2026 assessed values, meaning that the number generated by the calculator will be close. Any changes in assessed valuation between 2025 and 2026 will cause it to vary.

Subsequent discussions touched on how to respond to questions about the benefit charge, how Edmonds’ existing three fire stations would be handled should voters approve the RFA, how GEMT (ground emergency medical transportation) costs would be addressed, and what would happen if voters do not approve annexation (refer to the RFA FAQ for these answers).

Regarding the latter, the mayor explained that if the regional fire authority (RFA) does not pass, the city will have to find an additional $9 million to cover the increased cost of the fire services under a new contract in 2026. This $9 million, combined with the $6.5 million the city would lose from property taxes by no longer paying for the current contract from the general fund, would result in a total impact of $15.5 million to the city’s budget. Rosen emphasized that the city does not have the funds available in its budget to cover this shortfall, and it would have significant impacts on other city services and operations.

“I will tell you how I’ve been thinking about it,” Rosen explained. “Let’s start by looking at what we currently pay. It’s $12,100,000 for fire service, of which $4.4 million comes from the EMS, $1.2 million comes from the transport fees (GEMT – which are still being negotiated), and $6.5 million from property taxes. So that’s how we get to the $12 million. If voters reject the RFA and we go to a new contract, it’s anticipated to cost $21 million, which means we’d need to find an additional $9 million to write that check. But that’s not the entirety of the story. We want to retain the $6.5 million to help fund things that we now are unable to fund. So if we have to write a check for $9 million and we don’t have the 6 and a half million dollars, that means our bottom line is impacted by $15.5 million.

He provided the following numbers for reference:

Round Number Overview of “What Happens” If There is a “No” Vote

Current Fire / EMS Contract

$12,100,000 Current contract amount for Fire and EMS services

How It is Funded

$4,400,000 From EMS Levy

$1,200,000 From Transport Fees

$6,500,000 From General Fund revenue

$12,100,000 Total

Estimate of Contract Cost Should the Annexation Vote Fail

$21,000,000 Estimate for new contract if Annexation Vote Fails

($8,900,000) Gap – Additional money needed to pay the contract

Additional Impacts

($8,900,000) Additional money needed to pay the contract

($6,500,000) Funds intended to be retained to help offset financial crisis and structural imbalance would not be available

($15,400,000) Additional savings or revenue that would be needed to balance the budget and pay for the contract, NOT including the additional funds that the a Levy Lid Lift is hoping to generate in November.

Some $ References for the Scale of the Impact

$16,000,000 Total revenue estimated to be received from property tax in 2025

$19,000,000 Edmonds Police Department Approved Budget for 2025

“So you can see the kind of impact that this would have to us,” he added.

Also noted during the retreat are the various opportunities for the public to learn about this complex issue prior to the April 22 election. See more details here.

In addition the city website has a link directly off the homepage that will be continually updated with the latest information, and citizens are invited to ask questions and make comments directly at RFAinfo@edmondswa.gov.

The councilmembers wrapped up the Friday retreat with a discussion of “parking lot” issues – important topics that may come before the council in 2025.

The list includes:

– City budget (reductions and revenues)

– Regional Fire Authority

– Development Code

– CIP/CFP (Capital Improvement Plan and Capital Facilities Plan)

– Comprehensive Plan amendments

– Biennial budget review

– Tree/parking codes

– Long-range planning

– Snohomish County Tomorrow issues of mutual interest

– Implementation of city’s Enterprise Resource Planning software

– Climate Action Plan update

– Joint meetings with the Edmonds Planning Board and Port Commission

– Updates from community partners

— By Larry Vogel with reporting from Teresa Wippel