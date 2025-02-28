Car crashes through nail salon in Westgate, no serious injuries reported

A car driven by a 73-year-old woman crashed through Q-Nails Salon’s storefront window at about 10 a.m., Friday at 9804 Edmonds Way in the Westgate neighborhood.

The accident was caused by the driver’s confusion between the brake and gas pedals, according to Edmonds Police Cmdr. Josh McClure.

“The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators,” said McClure. “There was no evidence of impairment.”

McClure also noted that an 80-year-old Edmonds resident in the building suffered “minimal injuries, but did not require medical transport.” Damage to the building is being assessed.