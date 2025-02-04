Casey Davis to speak at Kiwanis Club of Edmonds meeting Feb. 11

Edmonds Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis will be the guest speaker at the Kiwanis of Edmonds meeting, starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The meeting will be at the Foundation For International Services, Inc., 505 5th Ave. S., Suite 101, Edmonds. All are welcome to attend.
