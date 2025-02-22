Celebration of Life for Farrell Fleming Feb. 23 at Edmonds Waterfront Center

All are invited to a Celebration of Life for longtime Edmonds Senior Center Executive Director Farrell Fleming, set Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. A social gathering will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the program at 2 p.m.

Fleming died on Nov. 27, 2024 in Salt Springs, British Columbia. You can read more about his life here.

A live-stream of the event will be available for those who can’t attend in person.