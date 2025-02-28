City hosts its first town hall leading up to April 22 vote on RFA annexation

An estimated 25 people gathered at Edmonds City Hall on Thursday evening for the first of five town hall meetings hosted by the City of Edmonds. Titled “Annexation Answers: What the RFA Vote Means for You,” the session was aimed at exploring and listening to citizens about the issues surrounding the upcoming decision of whether Edmonds would be best served by annexing to the Regional Fire Authority/South County Fire or pursue other options to provide fire protection and emergency medical services (EMS).

“This is the first in a series of town halls that the city is doing exploring potential annexation into the Regional Fire Authority/South County Fire,” began Mayor Mike Rosen as he welcomed attendees. “Each individual here will get to make that choice on April 22. We all make decisions in different ways, and we want to make sure that any questions you have are answered so that you can make that decision personally.”

The program began with a presentation by Councilmember Vivian Olson exploring the issue of annexation and what it means to individual citizens, property owners and taxpayers including services, costs and more.

She began with an overview of the range of services provided by Edmonds to its citizens, stressing that Edmonds is a “full-service city,” which traditionally includes fire and EMS along with parks, streets, economic development and public utilities. She went on to provide an overview of the history of fire service in Edmonds, and how we went from a city-run fire department to contracting for these services with Fire District 1 (now the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority) in 2010.

With the contract between Edmonds and South County Fire ending in December 2025, Olson summarized the options and projected costs for continuing to provide fire and EMS beyond the end of the contract. She went on to compare costs for providing these services should voters approve annexation with the costs should voters turn down annexation, particularly focusing on the property tax impacts. She also explored the significant impacts of this choice – whether annexation is approved or not – on the city’s current fiscal emergency. (See the PowerPoint presentation here).

“We are personally and individually going to be making the call for what happens in Edmonds regarding how we get fire and emergency medical services in the future,” she concluded.

Next up was Christie Veley, South County Fire communications director, who began by tracing the cost increases to provide Edmonds with fire protection and EMS since contracting began in 2010.

“For example,” she explained, “the cost of a fire truck in 2010 was about $540,000 – the same truck today costs more than $1 million, almost double.”

She went on to explore the implications of joining the Regional Fire Authority, stressing that by choosing to annex citizens would be opting to pay the RFA directly for these services, rather than the current practice of paying the City of Edmonds, which in turn contracts with the RFA. She explored the other implications of this, including that Edmonds citizens would be able to vote for and run for the board of fire commissioners and would be able to vote directly on fire- and EMS-related ballot measures including levies.

Mayor Rosen then opened the session for questions and public comments.

Future town halls are scheduled as follows:

– Wednesday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room at City Hall (121 5th Ave. N.)

– Thursday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room at City Hall (121 5th Ave. N.)

– Saturday, April 5 at a time and location to be announced

Thursday, April 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the Brackett Room at City Hall (121 5th Ave. N.)

More information is available on the City of Edmonds Fire and EMS Annexation Ballot Info web page.