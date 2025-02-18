City updating development code for middle housing, neighborhood centers and hubs

Following the Edmonds City Council’s adoption of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan update on Dec. 17, the city has begun updating two key sections of its development code, the City of Edmonds said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The sections are:

– Middle housing: To support a diverse range of mid-scale housing options

– Neighborhood centers and hubs: Designated mixed-use areas identified in the Comprehensive Plan

Missing middle housing refers to new state requirements for allowing at least two residential units on each residential lot. The housing may take the form of duplexes, townhomes, cottage housing or other types of housing. Each unit can stay on the same lot or it can be on its own smaller new lot.

The city is planning to hold an open house in March about this topic and will continue gathering further public feedback during the remainder of the spring, according to the city’s news release. The code update is anticipated for council consideration for adoption by the end of June.

Neighborhood centers and hubs refer to the four new neighborhood centers and five new neighborhood hubs that are designated under the Comprehensive Plan to include small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas. These specific areas were chosen primarily because they have an existing multifamily or commercial use and are close to transit, the city said.

Development regulations will be drafted to specify how these uses could be encouraged, while “also keeping a neighborly environment,” according to the news release. An interim ordinance is in place for the centers and hubs currently, but there will be opportunities for more public input before the ordinance is replaced by a longer-term code.

The Planning and Development Department is planning public open houses and other events to share information and gather community input. Details on dates and times for these events will be announced on the website in the coming weeks.

The public is invited to visit the website to learn more about these code updates. Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive email updates about upcoming events and other pertinent developments about the process.

Visit the city’s website for more information about the Comprehensive Plan.