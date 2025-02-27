Commentary/opinion: Reviewing the facts behind the RFA annexation debate – part 2

In part 1, I wrote about the comparative cost of providing fire and EMS services in neighboring communities. In this column, I want to look at the way that regional fire authorities are funded and ways that the funding of the South County Fire and Rescue RFA could be modified to be more equitable to the residents of Edmonds.

RFA Funding Mechanisms

Edmonds pays for the current contract with the RFA through the general fund using a combination of regular property taxes plus a separate EMS levy. Of the $1.00 per $1,000 that Edmonds levies in property tax today, $0.28 represents the EMS levy and a further $0.48 of general property tax levy is used to pay for the contract with South County Fire. If voters approve annexation, the city is planning to retain the $0.48 per $1,000 to pay for other city services and help address the fiscal crisis that was declared in 2023, and it is widely expected that a further levy increase will be required in the fall to restore the fiscal health of the city even if this annexation passes. The EMS levy will go away since the city will no longer be responsible for paying for Fire/EMS services. The burden of paying for fire and EMS services will be passed to the individual residents who will pay a property tax levy and a fire benefit charge directly to the RFA.

This model of having both a tax levy based on assessed valuation and a separate fire benefit charge is unique to fire protection districts and regional fire authorities and is not available to cities that operate their own fire departments. Under Washington law, the maximum amount that a fire district or RFA can levy for property tax is $1.50 per $1,0000 of assessed valuation (AV). But if the fire district opts to introduce a benefit charge, that tax levy cap drops to $1.00 per $1,000 of AV and the benefit charge can be used to raise up to 60% of the districts operating budget.

An argument that is made against annexation is that, since assessed valuations in Edmonds are generally higher than in other parts of the RFA area, an AV based taxation scheme disproportionately affects Edmonds residents. The benefit charge is a mechanism that can be used to compensate for these variations. The benefit charge is based on the type and size of a structure, independent of AV and it is intended to allocate cost based on the complexity of fighting a fire at that location. Thus, single-family homes pay less than commercial or industrial premises or multifamily buildings but comparable single-family homes in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace or Mill Creek pay the same benefit charge. Structures are categorized into tiers and then assessed a fire benefit charge based on size. There are discounts available for things like sprinkler systems. The South County Fire RFA currently raises just 7% of its budget from the benefit charge, although they could raise up to 60% of the budget this way. The benefit charge being used in Shoreline today is substantially higher than this.

Let’s look at how increasing the fire benefit charge might be beneficial to Edmonds in the event of us annexing into the RFA. Note: I am using current tax rates and budget amounts from the Edmonds and RFA budget publications along with currently available assessed valuations from the Snohomish County Assessor’s Office. All these numbers are subject to change in 2026 so these numbers are for illustrative purposes only and should not be taken to be definitive.

The first thing to note is that many of the calculations that have been floated for the tax impact of annexation assume the current RFA levy of $1.16 per $1,000 of assessed valuation and benefit charge rates that net out to an effective levy rate of $1.26 per $1,000. This is erroneous because if Edmonds were to annex into the RFA, the aggregate AV of the combined RFA area would increase by over $15 billion dollars and this would have the effect of diluting the levy required to raise the same amount of revenue. The effect of this dilution would be to reduce the levy rate from $1.16/$1000 of AV to $1.05/$1,000 of AV assuming the fire benefit charge remains at 7% of the total.

What I want to explore, however, is what happens if the RFA increases the fire benefit charge? I have modelled two scenarios as follows: The Increased FBC model doubles the current benefit charge and the Optimized FBC Model doubles it again to four times the current level or about 28% of the total revenue raised by the RFA. This is still less than half as much as the RFA can raise through the fire benefit charge according to the law.

In these models, the levy rate is reduced to $0.92/$1000 of AV and $0.67/$1000 of AV, respectively. The figure below illustrates these numbers and shows that in all cases except the flawed existing model, the total effective rate remains constant at $1.18. Note, this $1.18 effective rate represents a savings of around $1.5 million to Edmonds compared to the current estimates of $19 to $20 million. This corrected number should be viewed as an upper limit on what Edmonds should be paying for fire/EMS services; however, this is using an average benefit charge, which doesn’t consider the true distribution of charges among different property types, so savings for individual properties in Edmonds could be greater.

There are numerous factors that affect the fire benefit charge, including the size of the structure, the type of use, type of construction and various discounts applied for senior citizens, installation of sprinkler systems, etc. The most significant of these factors for structures of comparable size is the category factor (CF), which ranges from a multiplier of 0.21 for a mobile home to 0.35 for a single-family home, 0.49 for a multi-family home and anywhere between 0.39 and 5.0 for commercial structures depending on their size.

The next step in my analysis was to look at the impact of changing the benefit charge on structures in these various categories within the existing RFA territories. The result of that work is illustrated in the next two charts. I have put single-family homes on a separate chart because the scale of the payments differs greatly from those for multi-family and commercial properties. The data plotted on these charts is the total payments for the properties in question, combining the levy amount and the fire benefit charge using existing Snohomish County property tax records as the base for the existing totals.

Note that under both models, all the single-family homes selected for this analysis would see reduced total bills and there is good reason to believe that this would be true for all single-family homes. In the commercial and multi-family space, Costco in Lynnwood would see an increased overall payment of approximately $2,000 under the increased FBC model and $11,000 under the optimized FBC model. Trader Joe’s in Lynnwood would see an increase of approximately $2,400 under the increased FBC model and almost $7,900 under the optimized FBC model, while other properties would experience some savings under the increased FBC model and moderate increases under the optimized FBC model.

This analysis highlights the variations that occur with the benefit charge because, for example, the increase for Trader Joe’s under the optimized model is comparable to the increase for the much larger Costco due to the sprinkler system discount that Costco receives. The point, though, is that increasing the benefit charge would probably be popular, not just with Edmonds residents but with existing RFA residents also, while the impacts on commercial business are hardly extreme.

Finally, I modelled two sample homes in Edmonds to illustrate the effect of increasing the benefit charge. These models are illustrated in the charts below for a $750,000, 2000-square-foot home, which is around the median home value in Edmonds, and for a $1.25 million, 3,000-square-foot home. These are not actual homes, and I have estimated what the benefit charge would be for such homes for the purposes of this analysis. Again, I am showing the combined total of levy rate payments and benefit charge payments.

While the sticker shock to Edmonds homeowners is significant in all cases, just the dilution of the levy rate reduces the expected bill by between $80-130 compared to the rates that are being propagated based on the false expectation of a $1.26 per $1,000 effective rate. And going to the optimized benefit charge model could shave another $80-170 off the cost to Edmonds homeowners. This would reduce the tax increase for these homes from more than 90% of current city taxes to around 70% of current city taxes. Further increases in the benefit charge beyond the four-times level that I have modelled would generate even greater savings.

There is, of course, an argument that increasing the benefit charge impacts businesses and may drive them away. My analysis suggests that the impact on Costco in Lynnwood of increasing the benefit charge to four times its current value would be around $11,000, from approximately $33,000 to $44,000. While this may seem like a lot, the average per-store revenue for Costco last year was $260 million, so this is a relatively insignificant amount in the grand scheme of things. Furthermore, to put this in context, the total tax bill for that location in 2024 was more than $175,000.

I also looked at the corresponding tax burden for the Costco store in Shoreline. The assessed value for that location is marginally higher than for the Lynnwood store but the aggregate tax bill for the Shoreline location was more than double that of the Lynnwood location at more than $360,000, and the fire portion of that bill was $37,000. I’m not certain because the King County website doesn’t provide a complete breakdown of the taxing districts, but I’m pretty sure that this number does not include the separate $0.25/$1000 EMS levy for King County, which would add another $5,800 or so for a grand total of more than $42,000 for fire/EMS. That number is very comparable to the number I believe Costco in Lynnwood would pay for fire/EMS under a plan that increases the benefit charge to four times its current level.

I also looked at the Trader Joe’s location in Shoreline. The comparison here doesn’t work as well because the Shoreline building includes multiple other businesses, and the AV of that location is two times the AV of the Lynnwood location. However, the current fire tax burden on the Lynnwood location is just over $6,000 while the Shoreline location has a fire tax burden of $16,000. Again, assuming that the King County EMS levy is not included in that number, we need to add another $1,200, bringing the total fire/EMS tax bill for this property to more than $17,000. Doubling the benefit charge would bring the Lynnwood store’s fire/EMS related tax bill to around $8,600, which would be comparable.

Note that small business locations — like the dental office in my initial examples — actually see a reduction in fire/EMS charges under the larger benefit charge models, and the increases on the large multifamily homes are less significant than those for Costco or Trader Joes.

In summary:

– The funding model for an RFA includes both a property tax levy and a fire benefit charge, which can be used to offset the fluctuations in assessed valuation for similar properties in different locations.

– South County Fire’s use of the fire benefit charge is currently very limited and there is a lot of room for negotiation on a change to that model, which would benefit not only the residents of Edmonds but homeowners across the broader RFA region.

Please look for a future column in which I will analyze service and staffing level data as presented by the RFA in its annual report to the Edmonds City Council.

Niall McShane is an Edmonds resident, occasional contributor to Scene in Edmonds and a retired IBM executive with experience in managing software development and customer service organizations.