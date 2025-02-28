Commentary/opinion: Reviewing the facts behind the RFA annexation debate – part 3

In previous columns (see part 1 here and part 2 here), I looked at the comparative cost of fire and emergency medical services (EMS) in neighboring cities and the funding model for regional fire authorities. In this column, I want to look at the metrics that South County Fire presented to the City of Edmonds and the level of service that we receive from South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) under our current contract.

RFA Service Levels

In their most recent report to the Edmonds City Council, the RFA reported that there were 6,334 calls in Edmonds in 2023. This represents approximately 16.4% of the total calls received by South County Fire in 2024. This is a little higher than Edmonds’ share of the population which is about 14% of the RFA total. Also, while the RFA chart shows a 27.3% increase from 2020, they acknowledged that the numbers for 2020 and 2021 were somewhat lower due to COVID. The numbers for 2019 were comparable to 2021. The growth in call volume from 2021 was 16% and from 2023 to 2024 just 3%.

More than 84% of calls dispatched in Edmonds were for emergency medical aid, with 28.6% of the total being for advanced life support, which includes things like cardiac arrest. These numbers are slightly lower than 2023 but generally consistent year to year and across the RFA and other fire districts locally.

Response time is a key metric that is used to gauge the effectiveness of a fire/EMS service. The goal is an 8-minute response time for 90% of calls but the RFA is meeting this goal less than 80% of the time — and the response times for the 90th percentile of calls hovers in the 9- to 10-minute range. South County Fire is not unique in missing these metrics. From what I have seen, most fire departments struggle to achieve the common response time metrics.

A factor that affects the response times is the backlog for delivering patients to hospital. With a reduction in the number of hospital beds and no new hospital facilities coming online to accommodate a growing population, many hospitals cannot cope with the rate of arrival of patients at certain times, and this can lead to ambulances waiting in a queue to drop off their patients. This means that those vehicles are not available to respond to the next call that comes in and units need to be dispatched from further away, contributing to an increase in response times.

The Everett Fire Department has created a public/private partnership that uses a private ambulance service to transport some basic life support patients to the hospital to minimize this hospital waiting time issue and keep fire service vehicles and crews available for emergency responses. I have not been able to find data on the cost of this agreement or on whether the private ambulance company is authorized to pursue patients for additional charges over and above what their insurance pays. These would be important considerations if South County Fire were to pursue a similar approach.

Fire Chief Bob Eastman had an interesting take on this metric. He said that the 8-minute goal was established when most 911 calls came from landline phones, which meant that the dispatchers knew exactly where the call was coming from. With most 911 calls now coming from mobile phones, the dispatchers need additional time to ascertain the precise location of an incident.

The response time metric discussed above combines all call types into a single measure. Looking at a breakdown of response times by incident type, we see that advanced life support calls achieve the targeted response time, which is 6 minutes and 45 seconds. Turnout times that measure the time between calls being dispatched and the fire truck or ambulance leaving the station are generally in line with an adopted standard that is slightly more lenient than what is in the contract. But response times that include travel to the site of the incident are missing the mark. Note, however, that the number of incidents in some of these categories is quite low. The detailed compliance report for 2024 is not yet posted to the RFA site but, for example, the 2023 Compliance Report shows that there were eight first-alarm residential fire incidents in Edmonds, which require a total of 15 firefighters on scene to meet the criteria for the metric. Of those eight incidents, five met or exceeded the goal of 7 minutes and 45 seconds, while three did not. The three that did not missed by between 2 and almost 5 minutes. There were five first-alarm commercial incidents, which require 18 firefighters to arrive on scene, and four of these met the goal while just one did not. But again, the one that failed to meet the goal missed by a long way — 15:25 vs a goal of just 9 minutes. In these incidents, which require multiple units to arrive on scene, emergency response can begin even before all units are on scene.

Although not included in the graph that was presented to council, the annual compliance report also contains metrics for other categories, including response times for hazardous material, technical rescue and marine rescue incidents. The 2023 compliance report shows that there were five hazardous material incidents in Edmonds, all of which met the response time goals. There were seven technical rescue responses, five of which met the goal and one missing just narrowly, and the other one missing by more than 3 minutes. The other categories had zero incidents in 2023. The RFA technical rescue unit is located at Martha Lake and the hazardous materials unit is located at Hilton Lake, both of which are far outside the Edmonds city limits.

The annual compliance reports state that “SHB 1756 requires an explanation when Council-adopted standards are not met, the predictable consequences of failing to meet the adopted standards, and the steps necessary to correct deficiencies in order to achieve compliance.” However, no such explanations or corrective actions are included within the documents posted to the RFA website and the Q&A at this week’s council meeting did not elicit any explanations for the incidents that missed the goals. Since those incidents were clearly outliers, it would be important to understand what special circumstances led to those misses and what steps are being taken to address those circumstances in the future.

Whatever the reasons for these metrics not meeting their goals, they represent the essence of what a fire/EMS service is, and there is room for improvement. Even 6 minutes and 45 seconds to respond to an ALS call must seem like an eternity to a family whose loved one is suffering from a stroke or a cardiac arrest. Reducing the response times will not be easy but business models, staffing levels, station locations and other factors all contribute to an agency’s ability to reduce response times.

There are relatively few metrics on outcomes but one that is available shows that the RFA achieves a 60% cardiac arrest survival rate. This is among the highest in the nation, and the RFA attributes this success to its use of high-performance CPR, which the RFA states can triple a person’s chance of surviving a heart attack. It is this high-performance CPR approach that is used to justify the high number of responders that are dispatched to an advanced life support call. Note that other fire agencies in our region use a similar model and have similarly high cardiac survival rates.

In remarks to the council on Feb. 25, Chief Eastman noted that the RFA was interested in moving to more outcome-based measures, which would certainly be a very welcome development. But it would also be helpful to see comparative numbers on cost-based metrics such as cost per resident or household and cost per call, especially if the cost per call could be provided for different categories of incident. The cost of putting out a two-alarm fire, the cost of an advanced life support call and the cost of a basic life support call are very different from each other.

In addition to providing emergency response, South County Fire also provides a range of services that are funded through a combination of grants and tax revenues. These include:

An ACT Program, which trains residents to act in emergency situations. This includes training for responding to overdose situations, performing CPR and applying a tourniquet to stop bleeding. The RFA reports that 2,775 Edmonds residents have taken this training.

A Community Paramedic Program, which works with people who frequently call 911 to find alternative and more appropriate resources to help them with whatever situation they are dealing with. This program is credited with achieving a 50% reduction in 911 calls from clients of the program, resulting in significant savings to the RFA. The report does not make clear what period those savings cover so it is difficult to put the number into perspective, and I have chosen not to quote the actual number. Edmonds residents make up 22% of the population served by this program.

Various community outreach programs for home safety, aging in place and safe kids resources.

To the extent that these programs are funded by grant money, there is always a risk that they may be withdrawn if the grant money disappears, or the cost of maintaining them will be transferred to the taxpayer.

In summary:

– The level of service that Edmonds receives from South County Fire is very high. Cardiac arrest survival rates are best in class.

– Response times, while comparable to what I see in other agencies, are missing their established goals and there is room for improvement.

– The metrics that are available provide some visibility into the operations of the RFA but there is a need for additional metrics that look at outcomes and costs.

– There are numerous additional programs offered by South County Fire. These are funded in part by grant money, which may affect their long-term viability.

In the next part of this series, I will look at staffing levels under the existing Edmonds contract and the question of whether Edmonds is, or is not, paying its fair share.

Niall McShane is an Edmonds resident, occasional contributor to Scene in Edmonds and a retired IBM executive with experience in managing software development and customer service organizations.