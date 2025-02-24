Community members discuss pros, cons of Regional Fire Authority annexation vote

About 75 people attended a Northwest Washington Civic Circle (NWCC)-sponsored community discussion Saturday regarding an April ballot initiative that proposes the City of Edmonds annex into the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

The event at Edmonds Lutheran Church included a presentation on the proposal from Edmonds City Councilmembers Susan Paine and Vivian Olson. This was followed by remarks from six community members selected by the Edmonds City Council to write the pro and con ballot statements for the measure.

The discussion also included time for audience questions.

The RFA and its predecessor Fire District 1 have provided fire and emergency (EMS) services in Edmonds, on contract, since 2010. However, the RFA exercised a two-year cancellation clause and that contract will expire at the end of this year. Now, the City of Edmonds is placing before voters April 22 a ballot measure that asks whether Edmonds should join the regional authority as a member, rather than as a contractor, joining cities such as Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

Olson began by explaining structure of the Regional Fire Authority (RFA), also known as South County Fire. The RFA dispatches fire and emergency medical (EMS) services from 15 regional fire stations. Three of those stations are owned by the City of Edmonds — two in Edmonds itself and one in unincorporated Esperance — because until 2010 Edmonds had its own fire department. In 2010, the city began contracting with Fire District 1 (the predecessor to South County Fire) but retained ownership of the fire stations.

Olson said that under the current contract, Edmonds residents “have been paying below the cost” for fire and EMS services. “South County Fire is unable to continue the contract without a substantial cost increase,” Olson said. “Providing fire and EMS services is going to cost more no matter how we approach it and do it going forward after 2025.”

The city has explored several options for fire service:

– Continuing a contract with South County Fire.

– Restarting a fire department in Edmonds (which hasn’t had its own department since 2009).

– Using other fire and EMS providers.

– Annexing to South County Fire.

“Annexing to South County Fire is the lowest-cost option to provide level of fire and EMS service that we have been receiving,” Olson added.

Edmonds property owners currently pay the city a tax of 72 cents per $1,000 assessed property value, she said. Of that 72 cents, 48 cents goes toward the fire contract. Property owners also pay 28 cents per $1,000 for an EMS levy.

For a 2,500-square-foot house valued at $895,700, Edmonds property owners with the average assessed value pay approximately $680.73 for fire and EMS in 2025. If annexation had been in effect in 2025, that rate for fire/EMS through South County Fire would have been $1.16 per $1,000 plus a benefit charge. The owner of a 2,500-square-foot home valued at $895,700 would have paid another $436.98 ($36.42 per month), bringing their fire/EMS costs to $1,117.71.

Sharing a chart of nearby cities’ tax rates (shown below), Olson said that if the annexation ballot measure were to pass, “Edmonds still falls really neatly in the middle of the pack in terms of the taxation that is being asked of our residents.” Both Olson and Paine noted that the chart reflects the total cost of government taxation, not just fire and EMS.

Olson also addressed what she described as “the bigger elephant in the room,” which is the city’s current budget challenges overall, including declaration of a fiscal emergency. She pointed to increases in city expenses, with insurance rates alone up 39% in the past year, and at the same time Edmonds is limited to an annual property tax increase of 1% under state law. (Paine noted as an aside that a 1% property tax increase would bring in just $107,000 annually.)

“To get more from taxation, it has to be through a general levy, which we have not done for many years,” Olson said.

To address the problem, the city has “already endured some pretty extensive cuts,” including elimination of staffing and programs, she said. “Additionally, there will be another $1.5 million in cuts announced in the next few weeks. “So that’s going to be more impacts of cuts that we’re going to be feeling and even to sustain where we’re at with those cuts, there’s still borrowing going on and the use of reserves,” she said, “and at this point, we don’t have reserves left to use. And obviously, as we all know from our own homes, you can’t just keep borrowing money. That’s not sustainable.”

If annexation were approved, “the city EMS levy would be eliminated,” Olson said. Edmonds property owners would then be paying the RFA directly for fire and EMS services directly to the RFA “and no longer would the city be turning around and paying for a contract.” However, “the city would continue the general levy at 72 cents per $1,000, with the 48 cents that had previously come from that general fund, enabling Edmonds to cover some of the other basic services that are currently uncovered,” she said.

If the April 22 annexation vote fails, “the city would not have a known stable funding source to contract for the fire and EMS in 2026 and beyond,” she said. “We are looking at significant increases in the cost of fire and EMS, and we’ve had challenges paying for fire and EMS, even at the current prices. So there would most definitely be draconian cuts if future levies were to not pass one way or the other. We are looking at asking for increases in tax revenue one way or the other. The city’s ability to maintain the current level of service, you know, would be jeopardized if that additional money didn’t come in.”

Meeting organizer and NWCC founder Alicia Crank then opened it up for questions from the audience. She started it off by asking the councilmembers to address concerns from some residents that Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen had hired a public affairs firm, at a cost of $64,000, to oversee Regional Fire Authority communication for the city.

Olson responded that while there was an impression that Rosen’s decision “was a hidden expense,” it was not.

“The administration has…contracting authority up to $150,000 and on a regular basis, makes moves and purchases in that realm under $150,000,” Olson said. “And we only have one communications person in the entire city, and that person has a pretty full plate all year round, doing the regular business at the council or at the city. So when there was…a huge communications project going on that takes a lot of effort instead of hiring another full time employee when they were needed, only for a shorter project, the person was hired as consultant.”

Paine, who formerly served on the Edmonds School Board where levies were a common occurrence, noted that the city hasn’t put a levy on the ballot “in a long time.” Hiring a consultant who has expertise in these matters will help ensure that all city communication follows state public disclosure rules that it is informational and not advocating for a point of view, she said.

Event co-moderator Jenna Peterson also asked councilmembers about what type of representation the City of Edmonds would have on the South County Fire Board of Commissioners in the event of annexation. Olson turned the microphone over to Brier City Clerk/Treasurer Paula Swisher, who is serving as Brier’s liaison to the RFA board. While Brier — who recently annexed into the RFA — doesn’t yet have a voting representative on the board, Swisher said that “in some cases, when I chime in, my take on things holds a little more weight” because she is familiar with city government operations.

Here’s a sampling of the other issues raised during the question-and-answer session. Note that this is not a full list. You can review all questions and answers by viewing the video of the meeting here.

Q: How much is the city paying Snohomish County to place the measure on the election ballot.

A: The estimated cost is $250,000.

Q: How much work was done to examine alternatives for fire and EMS services in addition to RFA annexation, including providing separate fire and EMS services with the idea of cost efficiencies, and where are the details on this analysis?

A: The council has fully vetted suggestions regarding separate services and determined it wasn’t a strong option.

There were also requests that the city provide any existing financial analyses of other options on the city website.

After a short break, the meeting resumed with presentations from two groups of Edmonds residents chosen by the council — as required by state law — to write the pro and con statement for the April 22 RFA ballot initiative.

The pro committee went first, with retired South County firefighter Patrick Hepler providing a history of the Edmonds Fire Department — founded in 1904 — and its evolution into Fire District 1, South County Fire and the Regional Fire Authority. “The call load since the inception of our department has increased remarkably, from under 100 calls [annually] in 1904 to the ’60s, where they were 300-400 calls. The ’70s, it was, you know, a couple thousand calls. And now, as of last year, we get 6,334 calls, taking care of over 42,000 people in the city, plus the Esperance area.

“Without the care and service you get from the fire department, you’re going to lose that quality of life in this town,” Hepler said. “If it detracts from what we can do now, because the demands are ever increasing. The city isn’t getting smaller. We’re not getting less busy, and the needs are still growing.”

Pro committee member Maria Montalvo, a journalist and nonprofit consultant, added that “South County Fire does great work. We know that their CPR survival rates are pretty much twice the national average. So we know we’re getting some of the best service in the country to save our friends and family when they need it.” While there is no longer an Edmonds Fire Department, “we do have firefighters who are here in Edmonds now from South County Fire who take care of us every single day,” Montalvo said. “And I, for one, want to make sure that we have those same firefighters, those same EMS services giving us the same kind of long term stability that we need.”

Due to a misunderstanding about time allocated for the presentation, the third member of the pro committee, former Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell, didn’t have an opportunity to make his remarks but he did comment later in the presentation.

Speaking for the con committee, retired Boeing engineer Jim Ogonowski addressed a question asked earlier: What the group opposing the annexation vote — Edmonds Can Do Better — is. “It’s a group of concerned citizens that thinks that our city can do better by hearing our voices collectively — our input — into the process, so that we have a voice in a city and how our city moves forward, and we help make the difficult decisions,” Ogonowski said.

Ogonowski added that “whether we vote yes or whether we vote no [on annexation], we are not going to lose our fire protection service going forward. The city has already made an agreement to carry a contract forward under different terms albeit, but we are not going to lose the per potential service. So voting no does not jeopardize public safety.”

He then asked the question, “How did we get here?” and went on to say that while the City of Edmonds had a 20-year contract with South County Fire — running through 2030 — the RFA put the city on notice in December 2023 it was canceling the contract at the end of 2025. (It was later confirmed that contract cancellation was allowed by either party, with two years notice.)

“Our current contract is what’s termed a cost-plus contract,” Ogonowski said. “We pay the full cost, fully burdened union-negotiated wage and benefits for the number of firefighters that staff our stations, plus we pay the overhead, or a portion of the overhead expenses, of the RFA which includes, you know, the administrative type things.” Suggesting that Edmonds has “not been paying our fair share or fair cost is not correct,” he added. “We are paying for the full number of firefighters that staff our stations. Our contract specifies the number of firefighters that staff our stations. The fact is that the other municipalities may be paying a little bit more than they should, because we’re all getting the same level of service. We’re getting the same quality service for our residents as Lynnwood, Montlake Terrace, Brier, etc.,” he said.

Ogonowski then asked, “Why did we get here? Edmonds has got a very high property tax base. It’s very attractive for annexation.” Under the city’s current contract, Edmonds is paying the RFA $12 million, and “that price moves up to $20 million because of our assessed valuation,” he said. “In my mind, it’s all about the dollars. It’s very attractive for them to come after a high property tax base, to increase our cost of the $12 million contract to their price of a $20 million contract, and that difference is made up by the property tax base difference between a contract and going with annexation.”

Next, Theresa Hutchison of the con committee said that the group opposing annexation wants “to protect our local control, our service needs, our tax dollars to benefit directly our community, not to go throughout the area. We want to protect our voting power, performance, accountability and future costs. If we vote yes, our taxes will go up 97%,” she added. “Renters, homeowners, businesses will all feel the pain of a higher-than-needed increase in our taxes.”

Hutchison also criticized the mayor’s hiring of a public affairs firm, adding that the the firm was hired “to sell us annexation.”

“I’m a retired registered nurse with 50 years of nursing experience,” Hutchison said. “I, too, am appreciative to our firefighters, but I will tell you right now through my experience and what I see going on, that this is not a discussion to be held right now with our fire services versus our EMS services. I say right now we’re going to vote no on annexation.”

The final speaker for the con side was retired City of Everett code enforcement director Kevin Fagerstrom. Noting that he is also a retired cop, Fagerstrom said that he values the services that firefighters provide. But he added he is worried, with annexation, about whether the City of Edmonds will be well-represented on the fire commisison board. “we’re asking you to hit the pause button,” Fagerstrom said. “We want you to vote no, and we want the contract to be extended, and either the contract gets renegotiated or we look at other options. We believe that given the size of our city and our needs, that there are other options out there for providing quality service, for protecting our property and our lives and our families.”

The meeting then moved to a question-and-answer session with both panels. Starting off the questioning was co-moderater Peterson, who asked the pro committee what they are most worried about if voters reject annexation.

“I’m worried about a 17% reduction in the general fund to this city that is going to be devastating to police and fire and parks and having to potentially sell off city assets like the [Frances] Anderson Center,” pro committee member Adam Cornell said. “Folks, everything’s getting more expensive, OK? Taxes are going up. This is nothing new under the sun, but if you want a 17% cut to your general fund, vote no. And see how the Gem of the Puget Sound becomes something a little less shiny and a little less beautiful.”

Fagerstrom, responding for the con side, said “it’s it’s all about costs for us. We think that this is simply getting too expensive. And our current contract with South County Fire is for $12 million. The 2026 contract cost is going to be $20 million. And if an $8 million cost increase in one year isn’t a red flag, I don’t know what is.”

Q: One of Edmonds fire stations is past its useful life and has to be replaced. If Edmonds joins the RFA, the RFA will be responsible for covering that cost — and fire authority has the reserves to pay for it. If voters reject the RFA, who is going to pay for replacing the fire station since the city is broke?

A: The con side said they’ve also heard about the need for a new fire station but haven’t yet seen the data to support it. The pro side reiterated the argument that costs have gone up and Edmonds need to pay its fair share.

Q: How much more would it really cost to restart Edmonds’ own fire department?

A: According to the con side, the options need to be further explored to determine exactly the level of fire and EMS service Edmonds wants. The pro side pointed to the recent vote by the City of Shoreline to join a regional fire authority with neighboring cities. They also stressed that restarting a fire department is cost-prohibitive and would take many years.

Q: Is annexation an irreversible decision?

A: The pro side said that the city can reverse its annexation decision. (This issue was discussed during a December 2024 city council meeting, with City Attorney Jeff Taraday explaining that the city council could vote at any time to opt out of the RFA.) The con side agreed the decision is reversible but said it advocates for pausing the decision now rather than saying yes and revisiting it later.

A reminder that presentations from all three groups can be accessed on the NWCC website, where you can also view a recording of the event.

The City of Edmonds is also sponsoring five town halls, starting on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Edmonds City Hall. You can learn more here.