Community Transit reducing fares for eligible groups March 1

Starting March 1, Community Transit bus riders who are eligible for reduced fares will pay $1 instead of $1.25. Community Transit will also begin accepting the Subsidized Annual Pass program, which allows qualified participants to ride for free.

The adjustment matches Community Transit fares to those of other transit agencies in the region. People who qualify for reduced fares include:

– People who have ORCA LIFT (income-based qualification)

– People who are 65 and older

– People with disabilities

– People who receive Medicare benefits

Note that there are eligibility requirements for the age, disabilities and Medicare benefits categories.

Eligible riders must have an ORCA card to pay reduced fares. People who qualify for reduced fares should make sure they pay the new rate if they buy a monthly pass since passes are non-refundable. The monthly pass will drop from $45 to $36.