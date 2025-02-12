Council rejects extension of COVID sick leave policy; resident asks about PR firm hire for annexation vote

The Edmonds City Council took advantage of its new 6 p.m. start time and — thanks to a light agenda — was able to complete business by 7:45 p.m. Among the notable items was a public hearing on an interim ordinance for STEP Housing, which drew no comments. The council also rejected a proposal to extend the city’s temporary emergency sick leave policy, which had been put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, councilmembers received training from City Attorney Jeff Taraday regarding allowed activity for elected officials when it comes to ballot measures. Tuesday’s training followed a discussion the council had during its Feb. 7 retreat about the April 22 ballot measure that will ask Edmonds voters to decide whether the city should annex into the South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

The first of several public meetings regarding the annexation vote was held Monday night, sponsored by the Edmonds Civic Roundtable. More are planned in the coming weeks, including two announced by the Northwest Washington Civic Circle on Feb. 14 and 22, along with others listed here.

Related to the RFA issue, Jim Ogonowki — one of three Edmonds residents appointed to write a statement against the ballot measure — asked during the Tuesday meeting’s public comment period why the city has hired a public relations firm “to advocate for the ballot position, spending taxpayer money to advance your position.”

“Why do we need a PR firm to educate?” Ogonowski said. “I would think those of you up there [on the dais] can do a fine job.”

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen confirmed after Tuesday’s meeting that the city has contracted with Liz Loomis Public Affairs, stating the company was highly recommended by other government agencies involved in similar ballot measures. According to the firm’s website, Liz Loomis “works exclusively with local governments to raise the revenue needed to provide public services people need and want. This primarily includes fire/EMS and police, but also transportation improvements, parks development, wildlife conservation districts, and cemetery preservation.”

The $64,000 contract, signed in August 2024, has a scope of work that includes strategic communications services, messaging for the city about annexing to South County Fire, and communications materials or correspondence to educate on the proposed annexation.

While no one testified regarding the STEP Housing interim ordinance, Planning and Development Director Shane Hope said the city will continue its work on a permanent ordinance, which she hopes will come before the council in April. The interim ordinance was approved by the council Jan. 28, based on requirements of House Bill 1220. The state legislation requires changes to the city’s development regulations to allow four specific housing types: emergency shelter, transitional housing, emergency housing, and permanent supportive housing.

You can learn more about STEP Housing in our related story here.

The resolution to extend the city’s temporary emergency sick leave policy was aimed at allowing employees to use any remaining balances they have in their emergency sick leave bank for COVID-related absences. Human Resources Director Jessica Neil Hoyson explained that extending it would not result in a budget increase in 2025 or 2026.

However, some councilmembers questioned the need for emergency leave specifically designated for COVID-19, stating that employees could use regular sick leave for that purpose.

“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) declared the COVID-19 health emergency over in May of 2023,” Councilmember Michelle Dotsch said, adding that the federal agency “no longer considers COVID-19 a pandemic but an endemic disease, which means it is a constant presence rather than a disruptive outbreak.

“I don’t believe an emergency sick leave policy specific to COVID-19 is needed anymore,” she added.

Councilmember Jenna Nand spoke in favor of the policy, noting that it accommodates those employees — such as police officers and wastewater treatment plant workers — who aren’t able to work remotely when they are sick. “So to ensure parity across our workforce, I think that we should extend the policy,” she said.

The final vote on the measure was 3-4, with Councilmembers Nand, Susan Paine and Chris Eck supporting the extension and Councilmembers Dotsch, Will Chen, Vivian Olson and Neil Tibbott opposing it.

In other business, the council approved an amended contract with the Walls Law Firm for prosecuting attorney services to address councilmembers’ concerns about case backlogs.

— By Teresa Wippel