E-W senior chosen as candidate for 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

Edmonds-Woodway High School senior Graham Icasiano has been selected as a candidate for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. He is the son of Francis and Wendy Icasiano.

Icasiano is a partial International Baccalaureate student at Edmonds-Woodway, where he is involved with the school’s National Honor Society and Knowledge Bowl team and competes in track and field.

The 5,000-plus candidates were selected from nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from U.S. high schools in the year 2025. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth, according to a program press release. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.

A distinguished panel of educators will select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May.

U.S. Presidential Scholars are honored for their accomplishments during the online National Recognition Program each June. To commemorate their achievement, the scholars are awarded the Presidential Scholars Medallion.