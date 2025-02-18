Edmonds among those hosting nationwide Presidents Day protests 

Passing motorists honked horns and offered high fives as an estimated 30 Edmonds residents braved the intermittent rain at the Westgate intersection to protest against what they see as the rapid deterioration of American democracy at the hands of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk.
“We need to push our leaders to do the right thing,” said Lianne Mock as she carried a sign reading ‘Stop Elon’s Coup Crew.’ “This needs to be the largest grass roots movement in the world.”
Spearheaded by the newly formed 50501 movement, the Edmonds demonstration was one of thousands of Presidents Day protests being held across the nation targeting the recent actions of Trump and Musk, who heads the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The 50501 movement said it hopes to see these efforts grow into a major nationwide political movement to “support the Constitution” and end what they see as “executive overreach” by the current administration.
First off, isn’t it great that we have freedom of speech in this country. It does makes me wonder if these people are or know any of the 20 million people that are over the age of a 100 that are on the active Social Security benefits books as recently disclosed by Musk. Further, DOGE wrote in a post on X. “In the Federal Government, the TAS field was optional for ~$4.7 Trillion in payments and was often left blank, making traceability almost impossible. As of Saturday, this is now a required field, increasing insight into where money is actually going.”
• Musk remarked “60 Minutes are the biggest liars in the world! They engaged in deliberate deception to interfere with the latest election. They deserve a long prison sentence.”
• Musk Team Seeks Access to IRS System With Taxpayers’ Records
• Special ed programs are getting gutted because their internal documentation used the term “transition” when talking about helping disabled kids enter the working world. they’re literally striking at that word wherever they see it.
• Musk Suggests Gold Has Been “Stolen From Fort Knox”
