Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery Arts call for artists opens Feb. 15

The Edmonds Arts Festival’s Call for Artists for the festival’s juried Gallery Arts portion opens Feb. 15 and closes April 29. Artists may submit their art for possible inclusion inside three galleries – the Small Works Marketplace, the Photography and Digital Arts Gallery, and the Main Gallery.

There are two Gallery Arts calls, with four entries allowed for each call. Go to the festival website for links to the applications.

The Gallery Arts calls are:

– Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery Arts main categories Call 1: Paintings, pastel, watercolor, drawings, printmaking, photography, digital art, mixed-media 2D, artisan works and sculpture

– Edmonds Arts Festival miniatures, small paintings, small artisan works Call 2: Shown in the Small Works Marketplace.

Awarding more prizes

“For the first time, our Small Works juror will be awarding prizes for all three categories,” said Gallery Arts Co-director Melissa Wadsworth. “Last year we combined the awards for miniatures and small paintings. Yet, the small paintings category was so popular that we felt it deserved its own award designations.”

According to Gallery Arts Co-director Janet Jensen, there are three steps to ensure a successful application process:

– Carefully read the prospectus for the call you wish to enter. Artists are advised to go to the festival website to read full prospectus details for the two calls. Each call has its own prospectus. Every detail you need to know is contained in the prospectus, including art size minimums and maximums.

– Upload images for your art entries. Once you are on the www.CallforEntry.org website, go to “My Portfolio” to upload your images. You will need to create an account to do this or sign into an existing account.



After you upload an image, you will complete a questionnaire detailing each entry. This includes price, medium, size and entry description. If you have entered previous shows, you will see past entries in your portfolio.

– Search for and open the call you wish to enter (see names of calls above). Select the image of the art you wish to enter this year by clicking on the appropriate image or images. Then you will need to identify the category for each entry by clicking on the drop-down list. This is important to ensure that the correct juror is viewing your work. If you don’t do this step, the entry will automatically be categorized in the default category. Once you pay the entry fee, your application is complete.

The 68th Edmonds Arts Festival takes place June 13-15 at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. The festival is one of the longest-running art festivals in the Northwest and draws more than 30,000 visitors to view 2D and 3D artwork displayed in three galleries. Each year, juried art from more than 400 regional artists is displayed for viewing and purchase.

Edmonds has the distinction of being Washington State’s first Certified Creative District for its unified recognition of the importance of the arts across all sectors. Every artwork purchased at the Edmonds Arts Festival helps to ensure the continuance of a popular, local event and helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art. For more information, go to www.edmondsartsfestival.com.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Small Works Marketplace