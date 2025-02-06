Edmonds City Council holding retreat Feb. 7

The Edmonds City Council will meet for a daylong retreat starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7 in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room, 650 Main St.

“The morning will focus the most on ways we’re communicating about the [Regional Fire Authority] annexation information going out to the city,” Council President Neil Tibbott said. The afternoon will include a workshop and discussion, Tibbott added.

Here’s the agenda, which can also be found here:

Welcome Activities

City Legislative Calendar

Helping our Community Learn About Annexation

Break for Lunch

Leadership Tools

Council Takeaways

Adjournment