Edmonds Planning Board to continue discussing STEP housing during Feb. 12 meeting

The Edmonds Planning Board is scheduled to discuss the city’s interim STEP Housing ordinance at its Wednesday, Feb. 12 meeting.

The Edmonds City Council at its Jan. 28 meeting approved an amended interim ordinance on STEP Housing, based on requirements of House Bill 1220. The state legislation requires changes to the city’s development regulations to allow four specific housing types: emergency shelter, transitional housing, emergency housing, and permanent supportive housing.

The interim ordinance includes two amendments from Council President Neil Tibbott — first, that nuisances and criminal behavior are subject to enforcement to the full extent of the city’s code. And second, that evictions of residents for unsafe actions are not precluded by city codes.

The city council is also scheduled to hold a public hearing on the interim STEP Housing ordinance during its Feb. 11 meeting.

STEP housing provides long-term, subsidized housing for individuals and families who need comprehensive support services to maintain tenancy, with lower barriers to entry regarding rental history, criminal history and personal behaviors. STEP housing is also paired with voluntary on-site or off-site services to help residents with complex health conditions or histories of homelessness retain housing, improve health and access community-based care and employment services.

Also on the planning board agenda:

– An update on the city’s Comprehensive Plan processes to comply with state law changes, streamline approvals and provide clearer guidelines for applicants and decision-makers. Guided by HB 1293, this update aims to make the review process more objective, reduce delays and development costs and prevent design review from limiting housing capacity beyond current zoning laws.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also attend remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or attend via telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782,

You can see the complete agenda here.