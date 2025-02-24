Edmonds Planning Board to continue discussion of neighborhood centers and hubs Feb. 26

The Edmonds Planning Board during its Wednesday, Feb. 26 meeting is scheduled to continue its discussion of the city’s planned code updates for its neighborhood centers and hubs.

Neighborhood centers and hubs refer to the four new neighborhood centers and five new neighborhood hubs that are designated under the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update to include small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas.

The meeting will be in the third-floor Brackett Room of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N. You can also view it remotely at this link. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or participate by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

You can see the complete agenda here.