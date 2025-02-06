Edmonds police arrest two, recover drugs and guns at Edmonds’ Hwy 99 motel

Edmonds police Thursday morning arrested two people and recovered drugs, cash and multiple guns from the Edmonds’ St. Frances Motel on Highway 99.

This is the second time in two months police have arrested suspects at the motel, located in the 23900 block of Highway 99.

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Josh McClure, police served a search warrant at the motel just before 7 a.m. Thursday — the result of a continuing narcotics investigation. They arrested a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman — both from Edmonds — and booked them into jail “on various charges,” McClure said.

“The male suspect did attempt to flee on foot and discarded a gun before he was taken into custody without further incident. No one was injured during the search warrant operation.” McClure said.

The arrest follows a similar action on Dec. 18, when police arrested a 35-year-old Edmonds man suspected of selling fentanyl and methamphetamine from a room at the St. Frances Motel. Police recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, prescription pills and $1,200. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

The investigation was led by the Edmonds Police Department’s Problem-Solving Emphasis Team (PSET), which “has continued aggressively investigating drug trafficking at this motel and developing additional credible information that led to this search warrant,” McClure said. The investigation will continue, and further arrests and search warrants “will be served on those who continue to engage in criminal activity at this location or other Edmonds motels,” he added.

“EPD encourages motel owners not to endorse or permit criminal activity, as this conduct directly impacts other area businesses and our Edmonds community’s health, safety, and quality of life,” McClure said.