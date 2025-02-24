Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 4-18, 2025

Feb. 4

24200 block 78th Place West: A man and woman in a domestic relationship reported a verbal argument.

1500 block 8th Place South: A woman was contacted by a scammer who gained access to her financial accounts. The woman’s bank caught the transactions before funds were removed.

23600 block Highway 99: A purse filled with property and drug paraphernalia was found at a business.

Feb. 5

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing and burning outside.

6900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A man fled after stabbing another man. The suspect was identified but not located.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: Resident reported a vehicle stolen from outside the residence.

9500 block Edmonds Way: Report of a gift card fraud involving an elderly man. Police were able to recover partial funds.

20500 block 76th Avenue West: Family members had a verbal argument.

23600 block Highway 99: Suspicious subjects inside of a grocery store were trespassed at the request of store management.

9500 block Edmonds Way: A stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot. The registered owner picked the vehicle up.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing and possession of a control substance. He was cited and released.

22500 block 95th Place West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported a stolen vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A man had a verbal argument with his ex-girlfriend.

8th Avenue South/Main Street: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

Feb. 6

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man who unlawfully trapped his roommate was booked in jail.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked for assaulting his daughter and the daughter’s mother.

8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported mail theft.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting at a grocery store.

17200 block 76th Avenue West: An elderly woman was scammed. No suspect at this time.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.

21600 block Highway 99: A man laying face down at a bus stop was given Narcan and offered aid.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was reported overdosing in the business’ restroom.

Feb. 7

22000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman under the influence was booked into jail.

2800 block 156th Street Southwest: Canine team assists other agency in locating a burglary suspect.

23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen overnight from a parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after exposing himself.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a physical altercation that occurred in Lynnwood with students from Edmonds-Woodway High School

238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A woman reported losing her wallet containing personal information and debit/credit cards.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A man was arrested for his warrant and transported to jail.

23800 block Highway 99: A man is trespassed from a hotel after being verbal with staff.

23600 block Highway 99: Retail store reported customer leaving belongings at the store. The items were taken to the police station for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store.

19900 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was located and returned to its registered owner.

22100 block Interstate 5 off-ramp SB: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD with translating.

Feb. 8

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A business had two windows damaged.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for warrants. Several charges were referred after she was booked.

22000 block Highway 99: An unknown man trespassed at a car dealership and stole scrap materials from the property.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A man was arrested on his outstanding warrant.

8800 block Shell Place: A verbal argument was reported between a woman and her adult son.

23600 block Highway 99: A car dealership reported item stolen from the property. No suspect information at this time.

Feb. 9

200 block 3rd Avenue North: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and failure to obey a police officer.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Two men were booked into the Snohomish County Jail for attempted burglary at a residence.

800 block Driftwood Lane: Malicious mischief was reported.

23200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.

Feb. 10

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was damaged in an attempted vehicle theft. No suspect information at this time.

23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole items from the business.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman who stole property from a business was arrested.

Feb. 11

23600 block Highway 99: Theft was reported from a store. The suspect was not located.

9900 block 224th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block 74th Place West: Threatening emails were sent after a video was published to social media accounts.

7300 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute over work completed by a contractor.

7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for impersonating man and trying to access his bank account.

23600 block Highway 99: A known suspect burglarized a store. Charges have been referred to the prosecutor.

8200 block 236th Street Southwest: An unknown group set off a firework.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Feb . 12

8700 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman had a verbal argument with a man’s brother.

3rd Avenue South/Howell Way: A man’s electric scooter was kept for safekeeping.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A lost property was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who was suspected of shoplifting was arrested for a warrant at a business.

21400 block 89th Avenue West: A man had his vehicle license plate stolen. Stolen license plates had been put on his vehicle. No suspects or leads.

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: The rear license plate of a vehicle was stolen.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from store for stealing a drink.

9100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man reported a suspicious activity.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence incident was reported at a local residence.

Feb . 13

7800 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a domestic violence no contact order. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a local business.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a local business.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle prowl in an apartment garage was reported.

No address given: A man with an Edmonds warrant was picked up at Score Jail and transported to SCJ.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole items from a business and not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a store.

20000 block Maplewood Drive: A woman reported a damaged garage window at her residence.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was receiving harassing messages and damage to her vehicle.

1000 block Spruce Street: A possibly stolen Amazon package was never delivered to a residence.

19500 block 94th Place West: A man was a victim of a phone scam. There is limited suspect information.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was charged by another man for spitting on him due to a road rage incident. Suspect left the scene prior to police arrival.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

23600 block Highway 99: A transient man was arrested burglary and was transported to county jail.

400 block Admiral Way: A woman was booked for DUI.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a cart full of merchandise and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

21400 block 84th Avenue West: An argument over water bottles led to a verbal argument.

Feb. 14

7400 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI and was booked in jail.

800 block Bell Street: A woman received concerning messages that accused her son of threats.

800 block Main Street: A boyfriend assaulted a woman in their home. He was arrested for assault fourth-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.

8200 block A report of child not picked up from a local school by their mother. Missing person report taken.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole from a business and left in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

Feb. 15

23600 block Highway 99: A man consumed alcohol in a store and left without paying.

21000 block Woodlake Drive: An ex-boyfriend continued to contact his ex-girlfriend.

8000 block 215th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

500 block 5th Avenue: A woman was transferred from King County Jail to Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding theft warrant.

40 block Pine Street: A family argument was reported.

Feb. 16

23600 block Highway 99: Two adults stole from a business.

400 block Dayton Street: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

100 block West Dayton Street: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a misdemeanor warrant.

22800 block Highway 99: An officer confiscated a mismatched license plate from a vehicle.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A stepson stole medication from his brother and was cited for third-degree theft.

22900 block Edmonds Way: A woman and a man had a domestic dispute at a church.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a grocery store.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal argument between a couple was reported.

Feb. 17

22600 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.

21900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman had a verbal confrontation. No assault occurred. Report was taken for documentation purposes.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Officers assisted Joint Animal Services with a warrant served on a property that contained hundreds of roosters.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a business.

22400 block Highway 99: A man threatened another man during a road rage incident. A report was taken for documentation purposes.

200 block 5th Avenue: A property was found at the Edmonds Police Department.

900 block Main Street: A woman was arrested for DUI.

Feb. 18

21100 block Highway 99: A man issued a written trespass notice.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman was scammed into giving money to a man who identified as an immigration attorney.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman turned in a firearm to be disposed of.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Five juveniles dined and dashed from Denny’s. None of the subjects were located during an area check.