Edmonds Police Blotter: Feb. 4-18, 2025

Feb. 4
24200 block 78th Place West: A man and woman in a domestic relationship reported a verbal argument.
1500 block 8th Place South: A woman was contacted by a scammer who gained access to her financial accounts. The woman’s bank caught the transactions before funds were removed.
23600 block Highway 99: A purse filled with property and drug paraphernalia was found at a business.
Feb. 5
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing and burning outside.
6900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A man fled after stabbing another man. The suspect was identified but not located.
18600 block 76th Avenue West: Resident reported a vehicle stolen from outside the residence.
9500 block Edmonds Way: Report of a gift card fraud involving an elderly man. Police were able to recover partial funds.
20500 block 76th Avenue West: Family members had a verbal argument.
23600 block Highway 99: Suspicious subjects inside of a grocery store were trespassed at the request of store management.
9500 block Edmonds Way: A stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot. The registered owner picked the vehicle up.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for trespassing and possession of a control substance. He was cited and released.
22500 block 95th Place West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business.
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man reported a stolen vehicle.
21900 block Highway 99: A man had a verbal argument with his ex-girlfriend.
8th Avenue South/Main Street: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
Feb. 6
8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: A man who unlawfully trapped his roommate was booked in jail.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: A man was booked for assaulting his daughter and the daughter’s mother.
8800 block 236th Street Southwest: A man reported mail theft.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting at a grocery store.
17200 block 76th Avenue West: An elderly woman was scammed. No suspect at this time.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.
21600 block Highway 99: A man laying face down at a bus stop was given Narcan and offered aid.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was reported overdosing in the business’ restroom.
Feb. 7
22000 block 76th Avenue West: A woman under the influence was booked into jail.
2800 block 156th Street Southwest: Canine team assists other agency in locating a burglary suspect.
23200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen overnight from a parking lot.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after exposing himself.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a physical altercation that occurred in Lynnwood with students from Edmonds-Woodway High School
238th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A woman reported losing her wallet containing personal information and debit/credit cards.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A man was arrested for his warrant and transported to jail.
23800 block Highway 99: A man is trespassed from a hotel after being verbal with staff.
23600 block Highway 99: Retail store reported customer leaving belongings at the store. The items were taken to the police station for safekeeping.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a business
24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole merchandise from a store.
19900 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was located and returned to its registered owner.
22100 block Interstate 5 off-ramp SB: Edmonds PD assisted Mountlake Terrace PD with translating.
Feb. 8
7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A business had two windows damaged.
23800 block Highway 99: A woman was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for warrants. Several charges were referred after she was booked.
22000 block Highway 99: An unknown man trespassed at a car dealership and stole scrap materials from the property.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.
500 block 5th Avenue South: A man was arrested on his outstanding warrant.
8800 block Shell Place: A verbal argument was reported between a woman and her adult son.
23600 block Highway 99: A car dealership reported item stolen from the property. No suspect information at this time.
Feb. 9
200 block 3rd Avenue North: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI and failure to obey a police officer.
7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Two men were booked into the Snohomish County Jail for attempted burglary at a residence.
800 block Driftwood Lane: Malicious mischief was reported.
23200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for DUI.
Feb. 10
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was damaged in an attempted vehicle theft. No suspect information at this time.
23600 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect stole items from the business.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman who stole property from a business was arrested.
Feb. 11
23600 block Highway 99: Theft was reported from a store. The suspect was not located.
9900 block 224th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block 74th Place West: Threatening emails were sent after a video was published to social media accounts.
7300 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute over work completed by a contractor.
7000 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for impersonating man and trying to access his bank account.
23600 block Highway 99: A known suspect burglarized a store. Charges have been referred to the prosecutor.
8200 block 236th Street Southwest: An unknown group set off a firework.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
Feb . 12
8700 block 236th Street Southwest: A woman had a verbal argument with a man’s brother.
3rd Avenue South/Howell Way: A man’s electric scooter was kept for safekeeping.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A lost property was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A man who was suspected of shoplifting was arrested for a warrant at a business.
21400 block 89th Avenue West: A man had his vehicle license plate stolen. Stolen license plates had been put on his vehicle. No suspects or leads.
8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: The rear license plate of a vehicle was stolen.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from store for stealing a drink.
9100 block 238th Street Southwest: A man reported a suspicious activity.
7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence incident was reported at a local residence.
Feb . 13
7800 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for violating a domestic violence no contact order. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.
7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a local business.
21100 block 76th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at a local business.
8100 block 236th Street Southwest: An attempted vehicle prowl in an apartment garage was reported.
No address given: A man with an Edmonds warrant was picked up at Score Jail and transported to SCJ.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole items from a business and not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman stole from a store.
20000 block Maplewood Drive: A woman reported a damaged garage window at her residence.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was receiving harassing messages and damage to her vehicle.
1000 block Spruce Street: A possibly stolen Amazon package was never delivered to a residence.
19500 block 94th Place West: A man was a victim of a phone scam. There is limited suspect information.
22800 block 100th Avenue West: A man was charged by another man for spitting on him due to a road rage incident. Suspect left the scene prior to police arrival.
8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
23600 block Highway 99: A transient man was arrested burglary and was transported to county jail.
400 block Admiral Way: A woman was booked for DUI.
23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a cart full of merchandise and was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
21400 block 84th Avenue West: An argument over water bottles led to a verbal argument.
Feb. 14
7400 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for DUI and was booked in jail.
800 block Bell Street: A woman received concerning messages that accused her son of threats.
800 block Main Street: A boyfriend assaulted a woman in their home. He was arrested for assault fourth-degree domestic violence and resisting arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a grocery store.
8200 block A report of child not picked up from a local school by their mother. Missing person report taken.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man stole from a business and left in a vehicle prior to police arrival.
Feb. 15
23600 block Highway 99: A man consumed alcohol in a store and left without paying.
21000 block Woodlake Drive: An ex-boyfriend continued to contact his ex-girlfriend.
8000 block 215th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
500 block 5th Avenue: A woman was transferred from King County Jail to Snohomish County Jail for an outstanding theft warrant.
40 block Pine Street: A family argument was reported.
Feb. 16
23600 block Highway 99: Two adults stole from a business.
400 block Dayton Street: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
100 block West Dayton Street: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a misdemeanor warrant.
22800 block Highway 99: An officer confiscated a mismatched license plate from a vehicle.
9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A stepson stole medication from his brother and was cited for third-degree theft.
22900 block Edmonds Way: A woman and a man had a domestic dispute at a church.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was trespassed from a grocery store.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal argument between a couple was reported.
Feb. 17
22600 block Highway 99: A business was burglarized.
21900 block Highway 99: A man and a woman had a verbal confrontation. No assault occurred. Report was taken for documentation purposes.
200 block 5th Avenue North: Officers assisted Joint Animal Services with a warrant served on a property that contained hundreds of roosters.
10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a business.
22400 block Highway 99: A man threatened another man during a road rage incident. A report was taken for documentation purposes.
200 block 5th Avenue: A property was found at the Edmonds Police Department.
900 block Main Street: A woman was arrested for DUI.
Feb. 18
21100 block Highway 99: A man issued a written trespass notice.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
8600 block 240th Street Southwest: A woman was scammed into giving money to a man who identified as an immigration attorney.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A woman turned in a firearm to be disposed of.
8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Five juveniles dined and dashed from Denny’s. None of the subjects were located during an area check.
